The Gentlemen cast: who's who in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series

Theo James leads the The Gentlemen cast, playing an aristocrat who becomes a drug lord at the head of a million-pound cannabis empire!

Created by iconic movie director Guy Ritchie and inspired by his 2019 film of the same name, the eight-part caper begins when the Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, unexpectedly inherits his father’s estate.

Eddie soon learns his dad balanced the books by allowing the Glass crime syndicate to use his properties for growing cannabis, while helping himself to a healthy slice of their profits. It’s an arrangement drug baron Susie Glass is keen to continue, yet a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld are soon desperate to muscle their way in on the action…

Who's who in The Gentlemen cast

Theo James as Eddie Horniman, the Duke of Halstead

Theo James plays Eddie Horniman (Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie is the second son of the Duke of Halstead and never expected to inherit a thing. That’s why he created a life for himself, excelling at Sandhurst and achieving the rank of Captain in the British Army. But when his father suddenly dies, stipulating in the will that his title and the accompanying 15,000 acres of land will go to his second, rather than firstborn son, Eddie’s life makes a fundamental pivot. It's a role he never wanted, but gradually Eddie will find himself increasingly comfortable in his father's shoes. As Eddie contends with the unexpected criminal responsibilities which come with owning this English country estate, his character will be tested like never before.

What else has Theo James been in? Theo James first big role came when he was cast as the ill-fated Mr Pamuk in the first season of Downton Abbey, before gaining recognition for playing Tobias Eaton in The Divergent film trilogy (2014–2016). More recently, he's had roles in US dramas The Time Traveller's Wife and the second season of The White Lotus.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Kaya Scodelario plays Susie Glass (Image credit: Netflix)

Effortlessly stylish, sardonic, and inheriting her fair share of Bobby Glass’ steeliness, Susie oversees her father’s criminal organisation on his behalf. Susie is something of a chameleon, from inner-city boxing gyms to high-society galas, there are few places she can’t seamlessly fit in. Susie uses a combination of sophistication and sophistry to iron out the usual kinks which occur in the running of Bobby’s business, but when Eddie starts making problems for her early on, she finds her patience quickly wearing thin. Susie slowly begins to see the rationale for her father’s interest in this enterprising young man, as her and Eddie’s relationship and rapport develop across the series. However, when the Glass empire comes under increasing pressure, Susie is clear where her ultimate priorities lie.

What else have Kaya Scodelario been in? The actress got her big break in Channel 4 teen drama Skins, playing Effy Stonem for several series. She also played Teresa in three Maze Runner films and had a role in Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. More recently, she's had roles in dramas such as The Pale Horse and Spinning Out. She will also star in upcoming Netflix drama, Senna.

Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman

Daniel Ings plays Freddy Horniman (Image credit: Netflix)

Freddy always knew he was the heir to the Halstead estate, which is why he never succeeded at anything. His life to-date has been an inconsequential stream of parties, drug-taking and embarrassing business misadventures. He is the Anti-Midas, everything he touches turns to dust and debt. When he discovers that his inheritance has been passed over to his younger brother, a fissure erupts within Freddy which no amount of cocaine can fill. Freddy is bereft of purpose and leans even harder into his impulsiveness and reactivity. But when the criminal elements at Halstead begin to infiltrate the lives of the Hornimans, a creative spark begins to flicker within Freddy: this might just be the making of him.

What else has Daniel Ings been in? The actor played Commander Mike Parker in the opening two seasons of The Crown and had a recurring role as Dan in Netflix hit Sex Education. He's also appeared in British shows Lovesick, W1A, Vera and The Gold, while starring alongside Alan Cumming in US drama Instinct.

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Vinnie Jones plays Geoff Seacombe (Image credit: Netflix)

Geoff is the gamekeeper of Halstead Manor. He knows every inch of the estate and cares deeply for the land, as well as the assortment creatures that roam upon it. Stoic, stolid and unswervingly loyal to the Hornimans, Geoff takes a certain pride in knowing his exact place within society’s structure and is ever respectful of the line between family and staff. There is a quiet sorrow to Geoff, owing to a secret he has kept for many years, nevertheless, as Eddie learns to deal with the illicit activity on the Halstead grounds, Geoff will make himself available as an ever-present rock to the new Duke. A repository of sage wisdom and sloe gin is always to be found within the gamekeeper’s cottage.

What else has Vinnie Jones been in? Jones was a Premier League footballer, playing for Leeds, Chelsea and Wimbledon, before making his acting debut in Guy Ritchie film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He has since appeared in a slew of big screen hits, such as Snatch, Mean Machine and X-Men: Last Stand, while also appearing in US TV shows such as Arrow, Galavant and Deception.

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Ray Winstone plays Bobby Glass (Image credit: Netflix)

A career criminal from the East End of London, Bobby Glass lives by a stringent set of principles. Highly intelligent, and with a finely-honed cunning instinct, Bobby founded an industrial cannabis empire with a secret and inimitable aspect. He knew that the problem with land in Britain is that there’s not much of it, and there’s public access even when it’s supposed to be private. But he also knew that the people who owned most of this land, the aristocracy, were asset-rich but cash-poor and in desperate need of funds to maintain their decaying houses. So, he struck a deal with a select group of toffs to build a network of cannabis farms concealed within their vast estates. Although Bobby is currently incarcerated at His Majesty’s pleasure, his status means that he still lives like a king and is minutely aware of the day-to-day operations of his business.

Where else has Ray Winstone been in? Winstone's breakout role came in 1979 film That Summer, but he's had famous roles in movies such as Nil By Mouth, Sexy Beast, Cold Mountain and historical epic King Arthur. He also appeared in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, while starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson in Martin Scorsese epic The Departed.

Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston

Giancarlo Esposito plays Stanley Johnston (Image credit: Netflix)

An extravagantly wealthy American, Stanley Johnston A.K.A Uncle Stan, is not your archetypal dealer and distributor of methamphetamines. Uncle Stan is obsessed with the history, iconography, and architecture of the British aristocracy. He retains a manservant, socialises with a minor European royal, and practically lives in the most exclusive gentlemen’s club in London. Stan’s fascination with all things posh might go some way to explaining his tailored interest in the new Duke of Halstead, but there are those who suspect Stan’s attack may be two-pronged: with his true goal set on securing Bobby Glass’ substantial market share.

What else has Giancarlo Esposito been in? The Danish-born American actor is most well known for portraying Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, from 2009 to 2013, as well as in its prequel series Better Call Saul. He's also appeared in several Spike Lee films, such as School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Mo' Better Blues and Malcolm X. More recently, Esposito has starred in hit TV shows such as The Mandalorian, The Boys and Godfather of Harlem.

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Joely Richardson plays Lady Sabrina (Image credit: Netflix)

Sabrina Horniman, Eddie’s mother, is the Dowager Duchess of Halstead. Upstanding and honest, she exudes a chilly maternal gentility. Though she may present as a part of the typical horse-riding country set, this is a front for a more salacious past, and a caustic sense of humour. Often the smartest person in the room, but with very little need to prove it, Sabrina becomes increasingly concerned for the danger Eddie encounters as he tangles with the particulars of the criminal world. Though we sense that there are parts of Sabrina’s life of which her family are not yet aware, Sabrina is resolute in supporting all her children with a discretion learnt from years by the side of their father.

What else has Joely Richardson been in? The daughter of acclaimed actress, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson has appeared in a host of TV dramas and hit films. Some of her most famous roles include Julia McNamara in Nip/Tuck, Ethel Cripps in Netflix fantasy The Sandman and Katherine Parr in the Showtime series The Tudors. She has also appeared in films such as 101 Dalmatians, Event Horizon, The Patriot and the Hollywood film adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Max Beesley plays Henry Collins (Image credit: Netflix)

Smooth-tongued and self-assured, Henry Collins is an ex-army man who managed to parlay his grit and intelligence into becoming one of London’s most successful boxing promoters. Collins is complex yet unpretentious – with a guiding philosophy that the sport of boxing can impart life’s essential lessons. But there is darker water beneath Collins’ benevolent bonhomie, and those who choose to do business with him must tread carefully.

What else has Max Beesley been in? One of Max's earliest works was early Jed Mercurio drama Bodies and he also starred alongside Philip Glenister, John Simm and Marc Warren in Sky drama Mad Dogs. His other TV credits include Suits, Empire, Ordinary Lies, Jamestown, The Midwich Cuckoos and most recently Hijack.

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman

Chanel Cresswell plays Tammy Horniman (Image credit: Netflix)

At first glance, Tammy seems like a quintessential upper middle-class socialite, having married an older man in Freddy — who she expected would inherit a sizeable fortune. But there are hidden depths to Tammy: a private and dry exterior guards a more wild and surprising soul.

What else has Chanel Cresswell been in? Chanel made her screen debut in Shane Meadows' 2006 film This Is England and reprised her role as Kelly Jenkins in the subsequent Channel 4 spin-off series. She's also had roles in British dramas The Bay, The Split, Des and Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, as Coleen Rooney