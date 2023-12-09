Senna: cast, plot and everything you need to know about the biopic drama

Senna on Netflix is a six-parter that follows the life of late motor racing star Ayrton Senna.

Senna is a Netflix series that dramatises the highs and lows of legendary Brazilian motor racing driver Ayrton Senna’s personal life and career, right up until his tragic death on the track. It stars Gabriel Leone as the legendary three-time world champion and, made with the backing of his family, it follows his career from the moment he moved to England in 1981 to his death during the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy thirteen years later. It also stars The Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kaya Scodelario and Payback’s Steven Mackintosh.

Senna is going to be released worldwide by Netflix some time in 2024. We'll update with the official launch date once we find out.

Senna plot — what happens in this biopic series

The series starts as Ayrton Senna moves to the UK in 1981 to compete in Formula Ford. It follows his career highs and lows from as well as his personal life up until the tragic 1994 accident that saw him crash into a concrete barrier while leading the San Marino Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in Italy and subsequently die at the age of just 34.

Senna cast — Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna

Gabriel Leone takes on the role of the world champion F1 driver Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian actor has also starred in Ferrari, Dom, Hidden Truths, Dark Days and Velho Chico.

Who else is starring in Senna?

Senna also stars Kaya Scodelario, Steven Mackintosh, Charlie Hamblett, Matt Mella and Leon Ockenden. Alice Wegmann, Camila Márdila, Christian Malheiros, Gabriel Louchard, Hugo Bonemer, Julia Foti, Marco Ricca, Pâmela Tomé, Susana Ribeiro Arnaud Viard, Joe Hurst, Johannes Heinrichs, Keisuke Hoashi, Patrick Kennedy, Richard Clothier and Tom Mannion. We'll update with most of their characters in due course.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Senna

Senna is a large-scale production in Brazil, where filming is taking place in São Paulo and Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. The miniseries, which is one of Netflix Brazil's most ambitious and innovative productions and is produced by Gullane. Filming has taken place in Argentina and Uruguay and the UK.

The general direction of Senna is by Vicente Amorim, who also signs as showrunner and director, and direction by Julia Rezende, SENNA is produced by Gullane in partnership with Senna Brands and the pilot's family.

All about the life of late racing driver Ayrton Senna

Passionate driver and fierce competitor Ayrton Senna was born into a wealthy Brazilian family and developed a love of racing when he got his first go-kart at four-years-old. At 13 he won the first go-kart race he entered then eight years later began single-seater racing in the UK. He started Formula One racing in 1985 and became known as the fastest driver of all time. Ayrton won three F1 world titles but was killed when his race-leading Williams car crashed into a concrete wall during the San Marino Grand Prix ion the Imola race track Italy on May 1, 1994.