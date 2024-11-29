Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone on how he prepared to play F1 icon Ayrton Senna in his huge new biopic

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of 34-year-old Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix. To mark this motor racing milestone, drama series Senna, starring Gabriel Leone in the title role, charts the life and career of the charismatic and supremely gifted driver.

The six-part biopic includes thrilling re-enactments of races Senna took part in, from cutting his teeth in the go-kart built by his father Milton (Marco Ricca) to his rivalry with French driver Alain Prost (Matt Mella) en route to winning three Formula 1 championships with McLaren between 1988 and 1991.

We caught up with 31-year-old Brazilian actor Gabriel, who lines up alongside Steven Mackintosh as F1 team boss Frank Williams and The Gentlemen’s Kaya Scodelario as a motor racing correspondent, for a pit stop and a chat…

Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna. (Image credit: Netflix)

Gabriel, how aware were you of Ayrton Senna and Formula 1 growing up in Brazil?

"I wasn’t even one year old when Senna died, but my family were huge fans, and I grew up in a country that was grieving his passing."

This isn’t the first time you’ve played a real-life racing driver, is it?

"That’s right! I was in Italy getting ready to play a Spanish racing driver [aristocrat Alfonso de Portago] in the film Ferrari when I got the news I had been cast as Senna. It was a huge coincidence!"

How did you prepare for these motor racing roles?

"I researched Formula 1 and I watched the Netflix F1 documentary series Drive to Survive! That got me really excited about the sport because it helps you understand that it’s not just about the cars, it’s also about the teams, strategy and, of course, the drivers. So in the past two years I’ve become a real Formula 1 fan!"

The racing sequences in Senna are thrilling. Did you get to do any driving?

"The race cars were rebuilt from prototypes of Senna’s originals, and we only had one of each, so it was too risky! But the process is interesting. We used real race footage, we had a second unit filming stunt drivers in the cars, and there was CGI. My part all happened in the studio!"

What do you think drove Senna to become so successful?

"He was one of the most skilled and talented drivers of all time, and he started practicing at the age of four! He practiced driving in the rain more than anyone else. So it was a mix of talent and hard work!"

What setbacks did he have to overcome along the way?

"When he first came to England to do formula racing, he barely spoke English, and you have to understand that F1 is a European sport, so entering this world as a Brazilian wasn’t easy! If you read his letters, he shares the problems he’s facing with his parents, but he was resilient and he never gave up. There was something inside him that kept him trying to achieve his biggest dream!"

Which other drivers inspired him?

"Brazil had two great drivers in Formula 1 before Senna – Emerson Fittipaldi and Nelson Piquet. And Canadian Gilles Villeneuve in particular was an inspiration, because of his aggressive style of driving."

French driver Alain with Senna. (Image credit: Netflix)

He had some great rivalries, especially with French driver Alain Prost, didn’t he?

"They were teammates and rivals fighting for the championship, but I’m sure they respected each other. They pushed each other hard, and that’s what makes you develop. So his rivalry with other drivers was important for him."

There have been a lot of theories about the cause of the crash Senna died in. What’s your take on it?

"The one I believe the most is that the steering column broke, and that’s what hit his head. But I’m not sure if it matters. The crash was a tragedy, although I know fans would like to know more."

What surprised you the most while you were learning all about Senna?

"How much he practiced! But also just learning more about his life. When you think of Senna, you see him in his overalls and helmet, with the cars and trophies. Our series allowed us to explore his personal life, and tell the story of the man behind the driver."

Is Senna still relevant in Formula 1 today?

"He is still so relevant, and not only for Brazilians. I’ve been spending time in London recently, and since the trailer for the series was released, it’s amazing how many people have told me about how excited they are, or shared personal stories related to Ayrton. Also, when you think of drivers like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, he was a huge idol for them."

What do you think his legacy is?

"Senna became this hero, myth and legend, not only because of his skills on the track, but also because of the way he behaved, and how proud he was to be Brazilian. When you see him talking, he could be a friend of yours. He never put himself above others, and he was so open and truthful with his feelings that people could connect and identify with him. That’s what makes him one of a kind, and the most human of heroes."

Senna is a six-part series released worldwide on Netflix on Friday, November 29 2024.