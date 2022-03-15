The Time Traveler’s Wife: trailer, cast and all we know about the drama series

Fans of Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife received some welcomed news back in 2018, when HBO announced that it would be producing a series based on the novel. Now, it is one of the most anticipated new TV shows of 2022.

Although when the story of Henry DeTamble and Clare Anne Abshire was put on the big screen it received mixed reviews , HBO hopes its television drama will garner more critical acclaim this May. Especially, since the series will see the award-winning romance in the hands of Emmy-winning David Nutter, a director whose credits include Game of Thrones, and Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steven Moffat.

Here’s everything we know about The Time Traveler’s Wife.

The Time Traveler's Wife will arrive for TV audiences this May on HBO and HBO Max in the US and in the UK it will launch on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Just when exactly in May is still TBD.

The Time Traveler’s Wife trailer

Although there are arguments to be made as to the story being more of a science fiction piece, The Time Traveler's Wife trailer makes it quite clear that the series will lean more into the story’s romantic roots. One can’t help but watch it and almost feel as if HBO is hoping to capture some of The Notebook kind of magic with the series.

The Time Traveler’s Wife plot

HBO describes the series as:

“An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter. The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel.”

For those less familiar with the popular The Time Traveler's Wife novel on which the series is based, the book follows Henry DeTamble and Claire Anne Abshire. He’s a librarian with a genetic disorder that causes him to involuntarily travel through time, and she’s his wife and an artist who must deal with his frequent absences. Naturally, his unique ability causes its own set of relationship woes, but his time-traveling also forces the pair to get to know each other in ways most real-life couples are never compelled to explore.

The Time Traveler’s Wife cast

Theo James and Rose Leslie in The Time Traveler's Wife (Image credit: Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO)

At the helm of The Time Traveler’s Wife cast are Theo James and Rose Leslie, playing Henry and Claire respectively. James is most recognized for his role as Tobias "Four" Eaton in The Divergent trilogy, as well as the hit show Sanditon. Leslie should also be a familiar face to viewers as she has starred in Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones and most recently, The Good Fight.

The entire main cast is as follows:

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire

Theo James is Henry DeTamble

Desmin Borges plays Gomez

Natasha Lopez is Charisse

Caitlin Shorey and Everleigh McDonell will play younger versions of Clare Abshire

Michael Park is Philip Abshire

Jaime Ray Newman plays Lucille Abshire

Taylor Richardson plays Alicia Abshire

Peter Graham is Mark Abshire

Brian Altemus and Jason David will play younger versions of Henry DeTamble

Kate Siegel plays Annette DeTamble

Josh Stamberg is Richard DeTamble

Chelsea Frei is Ingrid

Marcia DeBonis plays Nell

Will Brill is Ben

Spencer House plays Jason

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Time Traveler’s Wife will air live on HBO in the US. Those without traditional cable will also be able to view the show live via TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Streamers can also watch the show on HBO Max . Subscribers to HBO get free access to HBO Max, but you can also sign up for it as a stand-alone streaming service for either $9.99 per month (with ads) or $14.99 per month (ad free).

UK viewers will get The Time Traveler's Wife on Sky Atlantic, with it being available for streaming on Now TV.