New The Time Traveler’s Wife trailer is here, shares official release date

The latest trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife series has been released, revealing fans can tune in to the adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's book on Friday, May 15, on HBO and HBO Max in the US, May 16 in the UK on Sky Atlantic. That's welcomed news considering a firm premiere date had previously not been announced. The project has been in development for quite some time and now with the trailer available and a date in mind, fans are starting to get excited.

Before we dive too deep into fan reaction, check out the trailer for yourself.

It appears the team behind the series may have got the casting just right for the series with Theo James (Sanditon) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones). James and Leslie look madly in love as the central couple, Henry and Claire. Let’s face it, these two actors persuading viewers that they are head over heels for each other is going to be incredibly important as they have to convince the audience that what the characters have is worth the inconvenient hiccups of time travel.

If Twitter is any indication, there will be a number of people tuning into The Time Traveler’s Wife just to lay eyes on James.

You had me at Theo James ❤️April 21, 2022 See more

I shall call it the...Theo James looks SEXY AF (and very naked)...show.April 21, 2022 See more

theo james starring in hbo shows ive dreamed for days like thisApril 21, 2022 See more

In addition to James and Leslie, the cast of The Time Traveler's Wife features Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. TV veterans Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who) and David Nutter (Game of Thrones) are behind the scenes as writer and director, respectively.

The Time Traveler’s Wife also looks like it may achieve what the 2009 film didn’t according to some critics. As one reviewer stated in reference to the movie, "You can constantly feel The Time Traveler's Wife reaching for emotional depth, yet it never gets there." While we’ll have to wait until the actual series plays out, judging by the latest promotional material, fans may want to have the tissues handy.

Lastly, we’d be remiss not to point out the fact that this is again a series. With the extra time to allow the story to unfold, we certainly expect all of the episodes will do Audrey Niffenegger’s novel justice.

Be sure to catch The Time Traveler’s Wife when it starts airing on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, May 15, for US audiences. Then Monday, May 16, on Sky Atlantic in the UK.