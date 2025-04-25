Netflix adds Tom Hardy movie from action director extraordinaire

There have been a number of great action movies over the last 15 years, from the rise of the John Wick franchise to the vehicular mayhem of Mad Max: Fury Road. But for my money, two of the most insane action movies in that span have been The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2, both of which were directed by Gareth Evans.

Now, Evans is teaming up with Mad Max himself, Tom Hardy, for the new Netflix original movie Havoc, which is now streaming on Netflix.

In Havoc, Hardy stars as a detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through the criminal underworld in search of a politician’s estranged son. Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker also star in the movie which as of publication is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes score and could be another entertaining action entry from Evans.

The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2 are Evans’ collaborations with Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim and Yayan Ruhian. While Uwais and Ruhian choreographed the action sequences, Evans not only effectively captured them for the big screen, but he created epic stories around the intense fights.

In the case of The Raid : Redemption, the movie follows a tactical police team trying to secure a building run by mobsters, only to find themselves stuck in an all-out battle. The Raid 2 continues the story, adding to the intrigue by putting the main character undercover as he attempts to bring down a criminal empire from the inside, but of course things work out that he ultimately has to engage in some fisticuffs.

The praise for both Raid movies is widespread, as each movie is “Certified Fresh.” Unfortunately, The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2 are only available via digital on-demand in the US (though both are schedule to hit Pluto TV come May). It’s the same case for The Raid: Redemption for the UK, though UK viewers can stream The Raid 2 for free via ITVX.

Evans only other feature directing effort since The Raid 2 has been The Apostle, a body/psychological horror movie; though he has also kept busy as a creator and director on Gangs of London.

So, Havoc marks his return to action movies, and with his track record — plus Hardy leading things — there’s a lot of excitement for Havoc to be the next must-watch Netflix title.

Watch the Havoc trailer directly below to get a preview of the movie:

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Havoc is streaming exclusively on Netflix, so a subscription to the streaming service is required.