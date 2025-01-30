Havoc: cast, plot, interview, and everything we know

Havoc is an all-action, and pretty violent, Netflix movie starring British actors Tom Hardy and Jessie Mei Li.

Tom is playing a detective Walker who has to fight his way through the criminal underworld and whose reputation is damaged when a drug deal goes badly wrong. Walker then must fight back against his city's dark web of corruption to save a politician’s estranged son. The movie also stars, plus The Last King of Scotland’s Forest Whitaker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Timothy Olyphant.

everything you need to know about the Netflix movie Havoc...

Havoc plot

Havoc sees follows a bruised detective who, after a drugs deal goes awry, is forced to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son. In doing so, he uncovers deep-rooted corruption and a conspiracy that threatens his entire city.

Tom Hardy as troubled copy Walker in Havoc. (Image credit: Netflix)

Havoc cast — Tom Hardy as Walker

Tom Hardy plays lead character, detective Walker, in Havoc. Tom's career started in the war series Band of Brothers and he went on to star in films such as Black Hawk Down, The Reckoning and Layer Cake. More recently Tom has been in Mad Max: Fury Road, Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Venom, Dunkirk, The Revenant, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Tom Hardy as Walker in Havoc. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jessie Mei Li interview on playing rookie cop Ellie

Havoc star Jessie Mei Li told us at a recent Netflix event: "Ellie is a rookie police officer and it's her first day as Walker’s new partner. So she’s newly a detective, still in uniform. Which I love. And, yeah, I was really excited, because I remember the day that the audition came through. I saw that it had a really short description. It was like ‘rookie detective, Walker’s new partner, a great part’. And then I scroll back up and (gasp) I was like — ‘Gareth Evans!’ Not to be too much of a sycophant because he’s literally right there (gestures to him on stage) but I'm a huge fan of Gareth’s work. So playing a cop in a Gareth Evans’ film was a no brainer.

"It was great working with Tom Hardy. I turned up a month into filming, so already Tom's character was established, which actually informed quite a lot of what I ended up doing with Ellie. Because you know, you need to feel that the two characters had this kinship and this sort of mutual understanding. And a lot of what Tom was doing, I was able to watch - and we were very lucky that we had the director we had, and all of that helped me create the character."

* Jessie Mei Li has previously starred in Last Night In Soho and Shadow and Bone.

Who else is starring in Havoc?

Other Havoc cast includes Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Yeo Yann Yann.

Timothy Olyphant in Justified. (Image credit: FX)

Behind the scenes and more on Havoc

Havoc writer Gareth Evans, who is is also the director, says: 'This is my love letter to the heroic bloodshed genre; the films that came out of Hong Kong in the 1980s and 1990s. So everything by John Woo and Ringo Lam — that I have stolen from all of my career up to date! — but it's also a hard-boiled, noir-ish cop thriller set over two nights before Christmas. But it’s not really a Christmas movie, as you would expect from me! It's about Tom Hardy, who plays Walker, who's a sort of corrupt cop and dabbles in some shit he shouldn't do. He gets tasked with finding the son of a mayoral candidate who is embroiled in a drug bust gone wrong and gangland killing in Chinatown, and he has to find him before the good cops arrest him or the triads kill him.?

Havoc producers are Gareth Evans, Ed Talfan, Aram Tertzakian, and Tom Hardy