A Working Man: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jason Statham action movie

Jason Statham is still one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and he’s back to showcase his butt-kicking ability with the 2025 new movie A Working Man. The movie serves as not only a reunion with his director for the 2024 action movie The Beekeeper, but is a collaboration with former co-star Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone and Statham starred together in The Expendables franchise. While Stallone is not expected to show up in A Working Man, he is involved in the project as a co-writer of the script and a producer (if you want to see Stallone on screen this year, he stars in another action movie, Alarum).

What else do you need to know about A Working Man? Read on for all the key details about the movie.

A Working Man is going to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on March 28 in the US; at this time we are not able to confirm a UK release date for the movie.

A Working Man cast

Jason Statham stars in A Working Man as Levon Cade, a former soldier turned construction worker tasked with rescuing his friend’s daughter. Statham has been one of the biggest action stars of the 2000s, famously starring in The Transporter, Crank, The Fast & Furious franchise, The Meg and a number of movies with Guy Ritchie.

Joining Statham in the movie is Jason Flemyng (The Famous Five), Merab Ninidze (Conclave), Maximilian Osinski (Ted Lasso season 3), Cokey Falkow (Three Little Birds), Noemi Gonzalez (The Valet), Arianna Rivas (The Harvest), Emmett J. Scanlan (Kin), Eve Mauro (Cypher) with Michael Peña (Jack Ryan season 4) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

A Working Man plot

Based on the book Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon , Sylvester Stallone and David Ayer co-wrote the adaptation for A Working Man. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.”

A Working Man trailer

See Statham get to work in the trailer for A Working Man:

A Working Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

David Ayer movies

Serving as director of A Working Man is veteran action director David Ayer. As we mentioned, he previously worked with Statham on the movie The Beekeeper. Here’s a reminder of Ayer’s full list of feature-directing credits to date:

Harsh Times (2005)

Street Kings (2008)

End of Watch (2012)

Sabotage (2014)

Fury (2014)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Bright (2017)

The Tax Collector (2020)

The Beekeeper (2024)

A Working Man behind the scenes

Amazon MGM Studios is behind A Working Man, along with Black Bear, Eastern Film Investments, CAT5, Fifth Season, Cedar Park, Punch Palace and Balboa Productions. Statham, Stallone and Ayer are all also on board as producers on the movie, along with Chris Long, Bill Block, John Friedberg and Kevin King Templeton.

The movie has already been given an “R” rating in the US for “strong violence, language throughout and drug content.”