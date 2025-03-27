If you’re in need of an action fix, Jason Statham is here to help with his 2025 new movie A Working Man, which is now playing, and we’ve got all the details on where and how to watch A Working Man right now.

After working together on the 2024 action movie The Beekeeper, Statham once again reteams with director David Ayer on A Working Man, an adaptation of the Chuck Dixon novel Levon’s Trade. Throw in a script co-written by Sylvester Stallone and you have a number of things that can pique a movie fan’s interests.

If that includes you, read below for everything you need to know about how to watch A Working Man.

How to watch A Working Man in movie theaters

At this time, the only place to watch A Working Man is in a movie theater, as the action movie is playing exclusively on the big screen worldwide.

To find out exactly when and where A Working Man is playing near you, you can check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. In both cases you’ll be shown all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and the available showtimes. You can also purchase your A Working Man ticket directly through either platform.

If you’re a frequenter of a particular movie theater, you may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings, available from various US and UK movie theater chains, allow moviegoers to get perks that range from free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets to deals on concessions and more, in addition to keeping you up to date on the latest movies they’re showing.

Is A Working Man streaming?

No, you cannot stream A Working Man right now.

There are no details currently available for A Working Man’s at-home viewing plans, so for the time being the only way to watch it is at a movie theater.

We presume that will change first with A Working Man being made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms, though a timeline for that is TBD. After that it will eventually make its way to be included on a major streaming platform; since A Working Man is an Amazon-MGM Studios production, we presume it will be on either Prime Video and/or MGM Plus.

We’ll update this page as A Working Man’s streaming plans are shared.

What else to know about A Working Man

As mentioned, A Working Man is an adaptation of Levon’s Trade, with a script co-written by Ayer and Stallone. Here is the official synopsis:

“Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.”

In addition to Statham playing the role of Cade, the movie stars Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, Eve Mauro, with Michael Peña and David Harbour.

Read WTW’s A Working Man review to get our thoughts on the movie. As of publication the general consensus from critics on Rotten Tomatoes has the movie earning a “Fresh” rating.

Watch A Working Man trailer to get a sneak peek at what’s in store: