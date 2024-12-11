Alarum: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sylvester Stallone action movie

Never underestimate the good times that can be had with an action B-movie, especially one that features a legitimate action legend. We’re getting an early entry to that with the 2025 new movie Alarum, which includes Sylvester Stallone fulfilling the action legend requirement.

Some recent examples of “B-movies” that have found some love either in their initial runs or later on streaming services include Russell Crowe’s Land of Bad and Sisu, the World War 2 actioner from Finland. Will Alarum find similar action fans to champion it?

Before we figure that out, here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

Lionsgate is releasing Alarum in US movie theaters on January 17. However, you will also be able to watch the movie at home starting January 17, as it will be immediately available to rent or buy on digitally on-demand platforms.

Alarum cast

While Stallone is the big name, Alarum’s leads are actually Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, who play a pair of spies, Joe and Lara, who get married in secret.

Eastwood is best known for playing Little Nobody in the Fast and Furious movies, but he has also starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Outpost and I Want You Back.

Viewers will most likely know Fitzgerald from her role on Reacher season 1, Scream: The TV Series and, on the big screen, the 2024 cult hit Strange Darling.

As for Stallone, the Hollywood icon who most recently starred in Tulsa King, is set to play an apparent ally for Eastwood’s character.

Rounding out the main cast is Mike Colter, who starred in the TV series Luke Cage and Evil. He appears to be playing one of the main antagonists in the movie.

Alarum plot

From a script written by Alexander Vesha, here is the official synopsis for Alarum:

“Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, Scott Eastwood, Mike Colter and Willa Fitzgerald star in this explosive action-thriller about two married spies caught in the crosshairs of an international intelligence network that will stop at nothing to obtain a critical asset. Joe and Lara are agents living off the grid whose quiet retreat at a winter resort is blown to shreds when members of the old guard suspect the two may have joined an elite team of rogue spies, known as ALARUM.”

Alarum trailer

Watch the trailer for Alarum right here:

Alarum (2025) Official Trailer - Scott Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, Willa Fitzgerald, Mike Colter - YouTube Watch On

Alarum director

Michael Polish is the director of Alarum. Here is a look at his list of feature directing credits:

Twin Falls Idaho (1999)

Jackpot (2001)

Northfork (2003)

The Astronaut Farmer (2006)

The Smell of Success (2009)

Stay Cool (2009)

For Lovers Only (2011)

Big Sur (2013)

Amnesiac (2014)

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Hot Bot (2016)

Nona (2017)

Little Brother of War (2020)

Force of Nature (2020)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Terror on the Prairie (2022)

Alarum behind the scenes

Grindstone Entertainment Group and Lionsgate are teaming up to distribute Alarum to US audiences, while the movie was made by Convergence Entertainment Group in association with Bondit Media Capital.