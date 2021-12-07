'Reacher': release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know about the Jack Reacher spin-off

Jack Reacher fans have another all-action thriller series to get their teeth into. Move over Tom Cruise though, as Reacher on Amazon Prime Video will star Titans’ Alan Ritchson as the towering, roaming veteran military police investigator in a thrilling new action-packed mystery crime series based on the novels by Lee Child.

Like the famous films starring Tom Cruise, 2012’s Jack Reacher and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the eight-part series is set to be packed with bare-knuckle fight scenes, clever stunts, gun battles, and a hint of romance, and has author Lee Child on board as executive producer.

So here’s everything we know so far about the Jack Reacher spin-off coming to Amazon Prime, including the first-look trailer…

Are you ready for 'Reacher'? (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

All eight episodes of Reacher will be released worldwide Friday, Feb. 4 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

It's one of a string of exciting things coming to Amazon Prime, including Amazon's Lords of the Rings TV series.

Is there a 'Reacher' trailer?

Yes, there's a great trailer for Reacher released by Amazon Prime Video. It shows Ritchson’s Reacher arriving in fictional town of Margrave, where he piques the interest of the local authorities, who are disturbed by the seven deaths that coincide with his arrival. It shows some thrilling fist fights, an obligatory topless shot, plus a scene of him popping off a beer bottle with just his muscles, and also hints at some romance for the character. Take a look at all the action right here...

'Reacher' plot

Reacher is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, and follows the police investigator fresh out of the military, as he turns up in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, to find a community dealing with its first murder in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest Reacher and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. But while he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge.

Jack Reacher is a former military man heading for Georgia. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

'Reacher' cast — Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Alan Ritchson is best known for playing Hank Hall (aka Hawk) in DC’s Titans and Aquaman in Smallville. And at six foot three inches tall, he’s much closer to the imposing six foot five character in Lee Child’s novels compared to Cruise, who’s five foot seven.

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson is 6ft 3in tall.. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

'Reacher' cast — who else is starring

The Reacher cast also includes What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, iZombie’s Malcolm Goodwin, The Goldfinch’s Willa Fitzgerald and Lost in Space’s Maxwell Jenkins as Young Reacher. Meanwhile, Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) plays Mayor Teale.

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on duty with co-star Willa Fitzgerald. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

A brief guide to the previous Jack Reacher films

Lee Child has written 26 Jack Reacher books and two have been adapted for the big screen, both starring Tom Cruise as the ex army investigator turned drifter. The 2012 movie Jack Reacher saw Reacher help solve the case of five people shot dead in a seemingly random attack and also starred Rosamund Pike as the sniper’s defence attorney. Meanwhile, 2016 follow-up Jack Reacher: Never Go Back followed Reacher as he went on the run with an Army major who had been framed for espionage, as the two revealed a dark conspiracy.