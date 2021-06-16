Harry Styles heads up the cast of My Policeman, playing gay police officer Tom Burgess alongside The Crown star Emma Corrin as his wife, Marion.

My Policeman, which will be shown on Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of PC Tom Burgess, who struggles to hide his sexuality in the 1950s. He meets his future wife Marion after meeting her on Brighton beach, and they marry due to societal expectations. Then Tom falls for museum curator Patrick Hazelwood and the pair have a decades-long affair, which turns their lives upside down.

Here’s everything we know so far about My Policeman before it arrives in 2022….

Harry Styles hasn't finished filming My Policemen yet, so the movie isn’t expected to be released on Amazon Prime until 2022 at the earliest, so it’ll be a while before we get to see the on-screen chemistry between the lovelorn trio.

My Policeman cast — Harry Styles as Tom Burgess

Singer Harry Styles will play gay policeman Tom Burgess who leads a secret double life in 1950s Britain. Recently Pink News spoke to a movie insider who revealed that Harry Styles was "really excited about the challenge" of portraying a gay man in the 1950s when homosexuality was still illegal in England.

The insider said Harry Styles shoots two sex scenes with David Dawson, and also a scene where he is naked on-screen by himself. "Not much is going to be left to the imagination," the insider said. "Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task."

Harry first shot to fame on The X Factor in 2010, where he became part of the boyband One Direction. The band became one of the best-selling boybands of all time until they went on "hiatus" in 2016. Harry has gone on to become a successful solo artist but first tried his hand at acting in the movie Dunkirk in 2017, where he played British soldier Alex. He's also starred in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Dakota Johnson.

Harry Styles as Tom Burgess in My Policeman. (Image credit: Getty)

One Direction days — Harry Styles with his bandmates after winning The X Factor. (Image credit: Getty)

Emma Corrin as Marion Burgess

Joining Harry Styles in My Policeman, is Emma Corrin who plays Tom’s wife Marion. She eventually discovers Tom’s affair and tries to get him arrested.

Emma was huge news last year after she landed the part of Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4. Before that, however, she was relatively unknown, despite having roles in Pennyworth and Grantchester.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin as Tom and Marion in My Policeman. (Image credit: Getty)

Emma Corrin as Diana in Season 4 of The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

David Dawson as Patrick Hazelwood

David Dawson plays Patrick, the forbidden love of Tom’s life. He’s best known for his role as Toby Kent in Luther but has also appeared in Peaky Blinders, The Hollow Crown, Ripper Street, and The Last Kingdom. He also played Coronation Street creator Tony Warren in the 2010 one-off drama The Road To Coronation Street.

My Policeman co-stars — David Dawson and Harry Styles as secret lovers Patrick and Tom. (Image credit: Getty)

My Policeman cast — older versions of the characters

Rupert Everett, Linus Roache and Gina McKee will play the older versions of the three main characters — Tom, Patrick and Marion — as the story moves to the 1990s.

Filming locations

The My Policeman action has been filmed on locations in London, Brighton and Venice.

Harry Styles filming in Brighton. (Image credit: Getty)

My Policeman — the book

The movie is based on the 2012 novel My Policeman by Bethan Roberts which explores the criminalisation of homosexuality in the 1950s. The novel spans the decades until the 1990s, looking at the norms around sexuality in Brighton. It is written from the points of view of Marion and Patrick, both thinking about Tom, the man they love so much. The novel was inspired by the life of the author E.M Forster who was in a secret relationship with a policeman who was married to a woman.