Phew! Harry Styles and Florence Pugh get very steamy in Don’t Worry Darling

Movie theater owners got their first look at Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon 2022, and it sounds like Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Black Widow) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk, My Policeman) will be getting hot and heavy in director Olivia Wilde's latest flick!

Although the trailer for Wilde's upcoming psychological thriller hasn't been released to the public, Variety reported what the footage contained. The film is set in the 1950s and sees Styles and Pugh playing a young married couple who live out in the Californian desert.

Pugh's character is a happy housewife, but she gradually grows suspicious that the company her husband works for could be harboring some deep secrets.

The footage opened with the pair snuggled up together in bed but starts to unravel from there. Pugh questions whether her husband has really investigated what the mysterious "Victory Project" he's working on really is; the more she questions Styles' work, the more people begin to mistrust her.

Elsewhere, the trailer showed the couple getting intimate in and around the house; one scene in particular even saw the pair together, right in front of Chris Pine's character!

The sneak preview was part of the Warner Bros. presentation. During the event, director Olivia Wilde also shared some of the ideas behind Don't Worry Darling.

She claimed the movie was "a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination" and told the crowd: "I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want.

"Not just material, tangible things... like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful", she added.

"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you? That's the big question at the center of Don't Worry Darling", Wilde teased.

She then went on to heap praise on her two stars, describing pop star Harry Styles as "nothing short of a revelation in this part", and Florence Pugh as "brilliant, sexy, fierce and tough".

Don't Worry Darling is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on September 23, 2022. For more info about the year's biggest releases, check out our guide to the new movies coming in 2022.