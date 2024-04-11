Plainclothes: cast, plot and everything we know

Inspired by true events, Plainclothes is a 1990s set drama about a working-class undercover policeman who falls for the gay man he's been enlisted to entrap. It stars Russell Tovey as Andrew and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds’ Tom Blyth as Lucas but more about their roles will be announced in due course. Here's all the information we have about the movie so far…

There’s no release date for Plainclothes in UK or US cinemas just yet but the film should be launching later in 2024. When a release date is announced, we’ll update this page. We'll also let you know if the movie will be launched a streaming channel such as Netflix, Prime Video or Apple TV Plus.

Plainclothes plot

Plainclothes follows a 1990s cop Andrew (Russell Tovey) who is asked to go undercover to entrap and apprehend gay men. However, he finds himself drawn to one of his targets Lucas (Tom Blyth). Defying all orders Andrew starts to fall in love...

There are quite a few similarities to the 2022 Prime Video film My Policeman starring Harry Styles.

Plainclothes cast — Russell Tovey as Andrew

Russell Tovey, who stars as Andrew in Plainclothes, has previously in Being Human, The Good Liar, Him and Her, The Sister, Years and Years, Gavin & Stacey, The Job Lot, What Remians and American Horror Story.

Russel Tovey with Sarah Solemani in BBC Three sitcom Him and Her. (Image credit: BBC)

Tom Blyth plays Lucas

Playing Lucas in Plainclothes is Tom Blyth. He previously starred in Corialanus Snow in the recent movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbird. He stars in the TV series Billy the Kid and has also had roles in Benediction, The Gilded Age, Scott and Sid and Robin Hood.

Tom Blyth plays Lucas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in Plainclothes are Christian Cooke as Ron, Maria Dizzia as Marie, Gabe Fazo as Uncle Ron, Amy Forsyth as Emily and John Bedford Lloyd as Lt. Sollars.

Is there a trailer?

Not at the moment but when a Plainclothes trailer is released, we’ll add it on here for you to watch.

Behind the scenes

Plainclothes is directed by Carmen Emmi and is produced by Arthur Landon, Colby Cote and Eric Podwall. The movie is shooting in Syracuse, New York.