Burning Rainbow Farm: cast, plot and everything we know
Burning Rainbow Farm is a movie about a famous 2001 police siege and stars Leo Woodall and Sebastian Stan as two gay marijuana activists in Michigan.
Burning Rainbow Farm is a film adaptation starring Leo Woodall and Sebastian Stan which tells the story of how two gay cannabis activists ended up in one of the most dramatic sieges America has even seen in 2001.
Adapted from Dean Kuipers’ famous 2006 book Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up In Smoke, Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall play Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, who fell in love and set up the peaceful, pot-friendly utopia Rainbow Farm in Michigan. But the pair ran afoul of the local police, leading to the infamous stand-off.
The movie is directed by Assassin’s Creed’s Justin Kurzel, who says: “Burning Rainbow Farm is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us’. I’m excited to create this loveable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo. Their union will be one to remember.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the movie Burning Rainbow Farm…
Burning Rainbow Farm release date
Burning Rainbow Farm will be given a cinema release in the US and UK but there’s no date yet. We're not expecting the film to arrive on screens until at least 2026. We will update with the release date as soon as we can. Also, when we know which streaming channel, such as Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Netflix or Apple TV Plus has picked it up, we’ll also update this page.
Burning Rainbow Farm plot
Burning Rainbow Farm follows gay couple Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm founded the campground and concert venue Rainbow Farm in rural Michigan that became the focus of marijuana and environmental activism in the state. But then, they clashed with the police and their son was taken from them, which led to a brutal five-day stand-off with the FBI.
Burning Rainbow Farm cast — Leo Woodall as Rollie Rohm
Leo Woodall plays gay cannabis activist Rollie Rohm in Burning Rainbow Farm. Leo previously starred in the recent movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and won hearts as Dexter in the series One Day. He has also been in The White Lotus, Prime Target, Citadel, Vampire Academy and Holby City.
Sebastian Stan as Tom Crosslin
Sebastian Stan plays Rollie's partner Tom Crosslin. Sebastian played rocker Tommy Lee in the series Pam & Tommy and recently starred as Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He's played Bucky Barnes in Marvel films such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame and has also starred in I, Tonya, The Martian, Once Upon a Time, Black Swan, Gossip Girl and The Covenant.
Who else is starring?
The supporting cast for Burning Rainbow Farm has yet to be named but when it is, we’ll update this page.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet. When one is released, we’ll put it up on here.
All about the famous book
Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up In Smoke was written by Dean Kuipers in 2006. It tells how Tom Crosslin and his lover Rollie Rohm built a peaceful, marijuana-friendly utopia in Michigan, US, which drew huge crowds to its annual hemp festivals. Rainbow Farm then launched a statewide campaign to change marijuana laws, which led to local police becoming determined to shut the place down. In May 2001 Tom and Rollie were arrested for growing marijuana and Rollie’s 11-year-old son, who grew up on Rainbow Farm, was placed into foster care. Facing jail and losing everything, Tom and Rollie set fire to the farm as a protest, which led to a five-day siege against the FBI.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
- Natasha HoltWriter
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New on Hulu May 10-16: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
You won't see the twists coming in Netflix's A Deadly American Marriage