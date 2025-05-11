Burning Rainbow Farm: cast, plot and everything we know

Burning Rainbow Farm is a film adaptation starring Leo Woodall and Sebastian Stan which tells the story of how two gay cannabis activists ended up in one of the most dramatic sieges America has even seen in 2001.

Adapted from Dean Kuipers’ famous 2006 book Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up In Smoke, Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall play Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, who fell in love and set up the peaceful, pot-friendly utopia Rainbow Farm in Michigan. But the pair ran afoul of the local police, leading to the infamous stand-off.

The movie is directed by Assassin’s Creed’s Justin Kurzel, who says: “Burning Rainbow Farm is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us’. I’m excited to create this loveable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo. Their union will be one to remember.”

Burning Rainbow Farm will be given a cinema release in the US and UK but there’s no date yet. We're not expecting the film to arrive on screens until at least 2026. We will update with the release date as soon as we can. Also, when we know which streaming channel, such as Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Netflix or Apple TV Plus has picked it up, we’ll also update this page.

Burning Rainbow Farm plot

Burning Rainbow Farm follows gay couple Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm founded the campground and concert venue Rainbow Farm in rural Michigan that became the focus of marijuana and environmental activism in the state. But then, they clashed with the police and their son was taken from them, which led to a brutal five-day stand-off with the FBI.

Burning Rainbow Farm cast — Leo Woodall as Rollie Rohm

Leo Woodall plays gay cannabis activist Rollie Rohm in Burning Rainbow Farm. Leo previously starred in the recent movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and won hearts as Dexter in the series One Day. He has also been in The White Lotus, Prime Target, Citadel, Vampire Academy and Holby City.

Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sebastian Stan as Tom Crosslin

Sebastian Stan plays Rollie's partner Tom Crosslin. Sebastian played rocker Tommy Lee in the series Pam & Tommy and recently starred as Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He's played Bucky Barnes in Marvel films such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame and has also starred in I, Tonya, The Martian, Once Upon a Time, Black Swan, Gossip Girl and The Covenant.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (on right) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney+)

Who else is starring?

The supporting cast for Burning Rainbow Farm has yet to be named but when it is, we’ll update this page.

All about the famous book

Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up In Smoke was written by Dean Kuipers in 2006. It tells how Tom Crosslin and his lover Rollie Rohm built a peaceful, marijuana-friendly utopia in Michigan, US, which drew huge crowds to its annual hemp festivals. Rainbow Farm then launched a statewide campaign to change marijuana laws, which led to local police becoming determined to shut the place down. In May 2001 Tom and Rollie were arrested for growing marijuana and Rollie’s 11-year-old son, who grew up on Rainbow Farm, was placed into foster care. Facing jail and losing everything, Tom and Rollie set fire to the farm as a protest, which led to a five-day siege against the FBI.