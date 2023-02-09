One Day: cast, plot and all about the TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestseller

One Day on Netflix follows two students whose eventful lives intertwine over the years. Following on from the 2011 movie, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, this new series of One Day takes a deep dive into the lives of Dexter Mayhew, played by The White Lotus star Leo Woodall, and Emma Morley (This is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod), who first meet on July 15, 1988, the day of their graduation.

The pair agree to stay friends rather than pursue a relationship and the series follows them both on the same day, July 15, over the course of 20 years as they weave in and out of one another’s lives.

One Day will also star Joely Richardson and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, as we witness snapshots of Emma and Dexter’s relationship over the decades and share in their hopes, dreams, squabbles, missed opportunities and tragedies.

So here's all you need to know about the Netflix series One Day…

One Day is a 15-episode series that is filming in 2023 so likely to premiere on Netflix in 2024. At present, there’s no official release date but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear anything.

One Day plot

One Day will follow students Dexter and Emma who first meet on July 15, 1988, as they are graduating college. There’s an instant connection but as they know they are leaving the following day, they decide to stay friends. Even so, they can’t stop thinking about one another and as the years go by, and they lead increasingly separate lives, we catch up with them on July 15 each year as they grow and change and move together and apart.

One Day cast — Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Starring as Dexter in One Day is Leo Woodall who hit worldwide fame in 2022 for playing British stud Jack in the HBO/Sky Atlantic series The White Lotus season 2. Leo has also starred in Vampire Academy, Cherry and Holby City. He’s also due to star in Prime Video's 2023 series Citadel and the film Nomad.

Leo Woodall as cocky British lad Jack in The White Lotus season 2. (Image credit: Sky)

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Emma is played by Ambika Mod, who starred as Shruti in BBC One series This is Going to Hurt. She’s also been in I Hate Suzie, Trying and The B@it.

Ambika Mod as Shruti in This Is Going To Hurt. (Image credit: BBC)

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Dexter’s partner Sylvie in One Day. The actress shot to fame in Poldark, playing Demelza. She’s also starred in The White Queen, Jack The Giant Slayer, The Illusionist and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. More recently she’s starred as Gabby in BBC One comedy drama The Outlaws, The Nevers, The War of the Worlds, Intergalactic and Love Wedding Repeat.

Eleanor Tomlinson in The Outlaws. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in One Day?

Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) also stars in a currently unnamed role while Stephen Whitfield (The Suspect), Essie Davis, Jonny Weldon and Brendan Quinn also star.

Is there a trailer for One Day?

No not yet but if Netflix release one we’ll post it on here. But in the meantime do take a look at the trailer for the 2011 film...