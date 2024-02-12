One Day episode 7 recap: a disastrous dinner leads to a devastating fall out

Emma and Dexter go for dinner together at a glamorous restaurant in One Day episode 7.

But while Dexter is eager to show off his extravagant lifestyle, Emma is unimpressed by her friend's sudden change and soon enough, everything comes crashing down when he reaches a new low.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 7...

15 July 1994

Emma is struggling to write her first novel and creates her pen name, Emma T. Wilde. Ian tries to read what Emma has written, but she refuses and is clearly irritated by his presence when he keeps trying to joke around with her.

She calls her work awful and undeserving of a reader, but Ian tells Emma that's not true. We get a glimpse into Emma and Ian's life, where they have bought a flat together. But Emma seems unhappy living with Ian and has seemingly grown tired of his constant comedic ways.

For Dexter, he is now a big shot TV presenter and is dating his co-host Suki. Dexter calls her after her show and invites her to a showbiz party, but she turns him down, saying she's going to have a night in.

Emma and Dexter meet up and he takes her to a posh restaurant where he's instantly recognized. Emma is stunned by the extravagance, but Dexter is eager to show off his lavish lifestyle when he orders her an expensive drink.

Emma is happy to see Dexter, but as she prepares to tell him what's been going on in her life, he interrupts her to go to the toilet. As he returns, Dexter flirts with the cigarette girl, leaving Emma unimpressed.

As they sit down for dinner, Dexter asks about Ian, calling him Mr. Ha Ha. However, Dexter isn't interested in what Emma has to say and calls over the waiter in the middle of her story.

Emma is stunned when Dexter tells her that he has been offered a weekly column by an esteemed magazine to review cocktail bars. When their conversation takes an awkward turn, Emma quickly changes the topic to talk about how Tilly is doing and how she's met a man called Graham.

However, Dexter leaves the table in the middle of their conversation to seemingly do drugs in the toilet. He hits on the cigarette girl again and invites Emma to a party in Holland Park, but points out that she might get bored since she won’t know anyone there to put her off from coming.

Emma struggles in her relationship with Ian. (Image credit: Netflix)

Things are still tense between the pair and Dexter disappears to do drugs again. When Emma's fish arrives, Dexter is furious when she reveals that it's cold and uncooked and orders the waiter to take it off the bill. Dexter demands she order something else, despite her saying she's not hungry.

Emma is unimpressed by how much Dexter has changed and to make matters worse, he insults Emma. Dexter criticizes her for not completing anything she’s started in years without taking into account her current situation and makes a snobbish comment about writing.

Dexter hits a low blow when he belittles Emma's teaching job with a derogatory phrase which pushes Emma over the edge and she furiously pushes the table into him. She flees the restaurant and he chases after her.

Out in the street, he apologizes for his harsh words, but the damage has already been done for Emma and she lays into him for his rude attitude, before breaking down in tears.

An upset Emma tells him: "Why are you being like this Dexter? I know what you're like. This isn't you. You're horrible like this, Dexter. You're obnoxious. You always were a bit obnoxious, every now and then. A bit full of yourself. But you were funny too, and kind sometimes, and interested in people other than yourself."

She tells him that she's tried to be understanding because he's been through a lot after losing his mum, but says they're not friends anymore and that she desperately needed to confide in him about her relationship troubles with Ian.

Dexter also gets upset with Emma, saying she is always judgemental of him and doesn’t take his ideas seriously. He accuses her of being envious of him, before making another harsh comment about her life and they go their separate ways, seemingly calling time on their friendship.

Emma returns home to Ian and it looks like he also had a shambolic night after his gig as she refuses to elaborate on the catastrophe between her and Dexter.

One Day is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday, February 8.