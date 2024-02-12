One Day episode 8 recap: Emma has a shocking affair

In One Day episode 8, Emma risks it all by having a fling with a married man at work. But when she returns home, she's forced to confront complicated feelings towards her former friend Dexter.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 8...

15 July 1995

It's the start of the school summer holidays and Emma sneaks off to have sex with headmaster Phil Godalming in his office. He gushes about how gorgeous she is and tells her that they should talk about her future at the school once it reopens after the holiday.

Their rendezvous is interrupted when Phil receives a call from his wife Fiona and as they make their way out of school, the caretaker cuts short their embrace in the corridor.

In the car park, Emma discreetly climbs into his car so he can give her a birthday present. He hands Emma a mobile phone, so they can keep in touch over the six weeks of holiday.

Emma returns home and is unimpressed to see a disheveled Ian has broken into the house with his spare keys. It becomes clear that they've split up, but Ian still hasn't moved on.

He interrogates Emma on her whereabouts and is convinced she was with someone else. Emma takes away his spare keys and they soon get into a heated exchange as Ian obsesses about her being with another man.

Emma has an affair with married headteacher Mr Godalming. (Image credit: Netflix)

They get into a shouting match as Ian begs her to tell him the truth and she soon confesses that she's been having an affair with the headmaster for the past six months.

However, Ian doesn't believe her and accuses her of lying. He claims he has "evidence" of something else and she finds that he has ransacked her personal belongings. All of her notebooks, poetry and pictures with Dexter are sprawled across the bed as Ian claims she left him because of Dexter.

Emma profusely denies it, saying they haven't seen each other in a year and they're not friends anymore. Ian taunts her by reading a love poem she wrote about Dexter and the situation escalates as Emma warns Ian that she’ll call the police if he shows up at her house again.

The pair get into a fiery argument, but Ian is a mess and starts sobbing as Emma comforts him. They have a heart-to-heart where he apologizes for his behavior and asks her if she is in love with Dexter.

Emma tells him that she was in love with him years ago, but not anymore and Ian encourages her to start writing again. They end things on a positive note and they say goodbye as Ian leaves.

Emma leaves Tilly a message with her new mobile phone, telling her that it's the school holidays and she might come and visit her soon. Later on, Emma is carrying a bag full of booze and smoking a cigarette when her former student Sonya goes up to her.

They catch up as Sonya tells her that she's planning to go to Edinburgh University to do English just like Emma.

Back home, Emma turns on her computer screen and starts writing again.

