One Day episode 3 recap: An unexpected London reunion
One Day episode 3 sees Emma struggling to find her feet in London.
Life in London isn't what Emma was expecting in One Day episode 3.
After hitting an artistic barrier, she's working in a scruffy restaurant where she gets a visit from Dexter. Will Dexter be able to encourage her to keep pushing on through these trying times?
Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 3...
15 July 1990
Emma is living with Tilly and her boyfriend in Clapton, London. On the tube, she attempts to write a poem about London, but struggles to find inspiration and ends up being late to her job at a Mexican restaurant called Loco Caliente. For Dexter, he's landed a job in TV.
Emma is assigned to show new staff member Ian the ropes at Loco Caliente and the pair get chatting, where he reveals that he's a comedian. But as he tries to get know Emma, she seems standoffish during their conversation and it's clear that she hates her job.
During their shift, they're summoned to do The Cucaracha, which they're required to do "four times an hour, 32 times a shift." As Emma begrudgingly does the rehearsed dance routine, Dexter is sitting at a table watching her with another woman by his side.
They hug and he introduces Emma to his girlfriend, Naomi. After their awkward interaction, an irritated Emma asks Dexter what he's doing in the restaurant as they're supposed to be meeting later and he tells her they were filming nearby.
But as Dexter and Naomi flirt in front of Emma, they're interrupted when Ian asks to take their order. Dexter encourages Emma to take a break and have a drink with them, but she refuses. Before he leaves, Dexter gives Emma a generous tip, but she's offended by the gesture.
At the end of her shift, Emma gets ready to meet Dexter and Ian walks in asking her if she wants to go to his comedy gig tonight. She politely turns down his date idea and tells him that she's going to meet Dexter.
Emma meets Dexter who is sunbathing on Primrose Hill and furiously tells him off for turning up at her workplace with his girlfriend like he's on "safari." She throws the money he gave her back at him and refuses to accept it as a "gift."
The pair drink and she tells him that she's going back home to Leeds. Dexter criticises her decision, saying that it's arrogance that she's given up so easily after writing a play that wasn't successful the first time round.
They get into an argument as Emma blasts Dexter for not having a clue since he met someone on his gap year who gave him a job in TV. Feeling lost, Emma breaks down in tears when Dexter mentions that she would make a great teacher and they lie down together after apologising to each other.
Emma has a heart-to-heart with Dexter, who reassures her doubts about the future and showers her with compliments about how talented she is. They get another bottle of wine and drink as the sun sets, where Dexter tells her that his mum is having another operation in September.
Dexter offers for Emma to stay at his when she decides it's time to leave, but she turns him down and they hug as they part ways once again. Emma walks down the hill with a smile on her face.
