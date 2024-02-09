One Day episode 5 recap: dates, drugs and drinking

A hungover Dexter has a disastrous home visit and Emma goes on a date with her co-worker in One Day episode 5.

One Day episode 5 sees Dexter resort to drinking and drugs to cope with his mum's terminal illness and a visit to his parent's house ends in disaster.

While Dexter's life seems to be falling apart, things seem to be looking up for Emma as she goes on a date with her colleague Ian and lands a perfect job opportunity.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 5...

15 July 1992

Dexter is partying at a London nightclub doing drugs and drinking alcohol. When he wakes up severely hungover he speeds off to his parent’s house and arrives three hours late.

Alison, who is towards the end of her cancer battle, is sitting in the garden when Dexter gives her a present from Emma. He tells her that Emma has got her own place now and is out all the time with her new friends.

Alison worries about Dexter's partying lifestyle and makes it clear that she doesn't like the offensive TV programme he works on. After Dexter carries his sick mother to bed, he promises to stay for supper with the family before he leaves for a film premiere with Princess Diana.

Struggling to cope with his mum's illness, Dexter vomits and takes a Valium pill, before downing a bottle of wine. He misses supper after sleeping in all day and is woken up by Alison. She points out that he's had everything he ever could have wanted, but has done nothing with it.

Dexter protests her claims saying that he's a celebrity now that he's a TV presenter, but Alison is still disappointed in her son and his life’s trajectory, adding that the person he's become is not very nice.

Dexter's mum takes him to task. (Image credit: Netflix)

A guilt-ridden Dexter insists that he'll stay over tonight, but she tells him to come back next time and "start again."

When it’s time to leave, his angry father hides his car keys because he doesn’t want him driving drunk. They get into an argument and Stephen drops him off at the train station.

Stephen furiously shouts at Dexter, warning him to never come back in that state again and orders him to go home. An upset Dexter calls Emma, desperate to talk to her and he leaves her a voice message inviting her to the film premiere tonight. He begs her to call him back and sobs on the train platform.

Meanwhile, Emma is on a date with Ian, the waiter/comedian she met while working at Loco Caliente. The date starts awkwardly with Ian’s failed attempts at comedy, but the two start warming to each other as they celebrate Emma landing a job as an English and Drama teacher.

Ian confesses that he never liked Dexter and thought he took Emma for granted. They kiss and end the night at Ian's flat, while a drunk Dexter is still trying to get a hold of Emma and asks her to come over.

One Day is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday, February 8.