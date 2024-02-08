One Day episode 1 recap: almost romance and missed opportunity

One Day episode 1 kicks off a near romance between Emma and Dexter.

One Day episode 1 sees students Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) meet for the first time on 15 July 1988, the day of their graduation.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Nicholls, the series follows the friends on the same day, 15 July, as their lives intertwine over 20 years.

After a rather unexpected start to their friendship, we see them grow, change, move together and apart throughout the decades.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 1...

One Day on Netflix is a romance drama starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. (Image credit: Netflix)

15 July 1988

In Edinburgh, the students are celebrating the night of their graduation when Emma accidentally bumps into Dexter while dancing.

Dexter watches as Emma socializes with her friends, but he's interrupted when his friend Rory asks if he's coming to France. Emma is stunned when a drunk boy unexpectedly collapses into her lap, but she's left even more gobsmacked when Dexter walks up to her and says hello.

Dexter wakes up the unknown boy, who turns out to be his friend Callum, and he makes a swift exit. He apologizes for Callum's antics and asks a shocked Emma if she wants to go for a drink.

The pair dance and talk into the early hours of the morning drinking champagne. He walks her home, but when he tells her that she should have said hello when she saw him, she invites him in to have sex.

Just as things are getting passionate between them, Emma interrupts their kissing to put on a tape of "Love and Affection" by Joan Armatrading while Dexter awkwardly watches on. As they resume their steamy antics, Emma intervenes once again to ask Dexter what his plan for the future is.

Baffled, Dexter tells her that his parents are in Edinburgh for graduation and will be in London for a few days before going traveling to France, China and India. However, Emma is unimpressed with Dexter's plans of going traveling after graduation and points out that it's "avoiding reality."

But while Emma is eager to get to know Dexter better and talk about their aspirations, Dexter is more focused on wanting to have sex. She asks him what he wants to be when he's 40 and Dexter casually responds that he wants to be rich and famous as he kisses her.

Things get complicated for Dexter and Emma in One Day. (Image credit: Netflix)

Dexter is offended when Emma makes a stereotypical assumption about what he will be like when he's 40 due to his upper social class. He suggests that he leaves, but a guilty Emma insists that he stay and he asks her why she wants to sleep with him if she thinks he's vain, shallow and corrupt.

But just as they resume their steamy antics, Emma stops their kissing and leaves to brush her teeth, before her best friend Tilly bursts into the bathroom and encourages her to have sex with Dexter.

Emma refuses and insists that she wants to get to know Dexter, meanwhile he is looking around Emma's bedroom at her feminist and politics books.

When she returns, Dexter is keen to get on with their night of passion, but she tells him that "there's nothing sexier than talking." He begrudgingly agrees and they have a heart-to-heart before going to sleep.

Dexter, Emma and Tilly have breakfast together. (Image credit: Netflix)

The next morning, Emma wakes up to find Dexter quietly attempting to leave. After an awkward interaction, Dexter changes his mind on leaving so soon, saying that he could see if his parents will leave later.

While Tilly interrogates Emma on what happened last night, Dexter pretends to make a call to his parents asking if they can leave a bit later.

After breakfast, Emma and Dexter climb Arthur's Seat and once they reach the top, she's left disappointed after he quickly lets go of her hand when he sees someone he knows.

The pair open up to each other and lie down soaking up the sun's rays. When they make it down to the bottom, Dexter asks Emma if she wants to go for a drink near his house before they part ways.

On the way, they bump into Dexter's parents, Stephen and Alison who were looking for him. Dexter tells his mum that he left a message on their machine, but Alison points out that they are staying in a hotel, exposing his lie to Emma.

Alison and Stephen introduce themselves and she asks Emma to join them for dinner. She kindly rejects their offer and says goodbye to Dexter, telling him "have a nice life" and heads off.

While a disappointed Emma walks back home, she's interrupted by Dexter running after her and calling her name.

He gives her his number to stay in contact and invites her to stay with him in London when he's back from France.

Dexter writes his number down for Emma. (Image credit: Ludovic Robert)

15 July 1989

The pair are seemingly living very different lives, Dexter is abroad with another girl and Emma is in a van driving down a motorway in the UK.

