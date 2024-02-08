One Day episode 2 recap: Rome and Wolverhampton

One Day episode 2 sees Dexter and Emma looking to the future.

Dexter and Emma are on very different paths in One Day episode 2.

With one in a villa in Rome and the other on a minibus in the Midlands, the year has taken them in diverse directions. But despite the distance between them, they're both pondering what comes next in their futures.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 2...

Dexter and Alison walk through the streets of Rome. (Image credit: Matt Towers)

15 July 1989

Dexter is in Rome having sex with a girl, meanwhile Emma is in Wolverhampton having an awkward and passionate encounter in the back of a minibus with Gary, a university friend who is in her theatre group.

Emma is now part of a touring theatre group called Sledgehammer and Dexter is supposedly meant to be starting a teaching job.

While Sledgehammer head off to their next show at a primary school, Emma writes Dexter a letter confessing that acting isn't for her and is wondering what to do with her life while he's eating gelato in Italy.

In Rome, Dexter meets his mum Alison at a restaurant and finds her flirting with the waiters. Meanwhile, there's chaos in the changing room as Sledgehammer are getting ready for their show and Emma is dressed up as one of The Suffragettes.

Dexter and Alison walk through the streets of Rome and she quizzes him about the long letters he keeps receiving. Alison gushes about how much she liked Emma when she came to stay for Christmas and asks Dexter about his relationship with her. However, she's disappointed to hear when Dexter insists they're just friends.

Emma takes to the stage at Heartwood Community Primary School to put on a show about The Suffragettes movement in front of some bored-looking children. Sledgehammer then celebrate at the pub, where Emma receives a package from her mum.

Dexter and his mum meet up in Rome. (Image credit: Matt Towers)

In Rome, Dexter is at a restaurant with Alison, who asks him what he's going to do with his life. He's initially unsure, but tells her that he's thinking of doing photography and she laughs at the idea, making jokes about his O-level art project.

She voices her concerns that Dexter lacks drive and warns him that one day things might not be this serene, making him visibly uncomfortable with the conversation.

Back at the pub in Wolverhampton, Emma tells Kwame that she wants to write and go back home to Leeds. Gary pulls her away for a talk outside and begs her to stay with him and develop a play about the apartheid project.

As Dexter and Alison head back to her hotel, he notices that his mum is distracted and asks her what's wrong. She confesses that there was something she wanted to tell him, but says that she'll tell him over lunch tomorrow. A worried Dexter presses her for more information, but she insists that she will tell him tomorrow.

Emma storms out of the pub after the group tries to get her to do karaoke. She opens her package containing socks, a postcard from Dexter that reads "Edinburgh Castle Love Dex xxx" and a newspaper clipping of a job advert for an Administrative Secretary in Leeds.

Emma calls Tilly to tell her that she's coming to live with her in London in September and is going to write a play. Dexter writes back a letter to Emma, revealing that he's coming back to London in September.

One Day is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday, February 8.