One Day episode 6 recap: a big night for Emma and Dexter

One Day episode 6: Emma and Dexter have their moment in the spotlight.

One Day episode 6 sees both Emma and Dexter have their moment in the spotlight. For Dexter, he's set to present a live TV show and it's opening night for Emma's school play.

But while Dexter's spotlight is dimmed after his confidence takes a hit, Emma's shines bright than ever.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 6...

15 July 1993

It's a big day for Emma and Dexter. In the Isle of Dogs, Dexter is being hoarded by screaming fans as he is about to present a live variety show on television. Meanwhile, Emma is preparing for the opening night of her first school play as a teacher.

Emma is pulled away from rehearsals when Dexter calls the school to wish her good luck and she does the same for his big showbiz moment. After Dexter quickly ends their call, Mr Godalming enters the room and awkwardly flirts with Emma. He gets nervous as he tells her how beautiful she looks.

Dexter receives a message from his dad wishing him good luck, but his happiness disappears when he hints at some bad newspaper write-ups about him. At the school, Emma is also feeling less confident about her play when her boyfriend Ian shows up with food.

Dexter sees an unfavorable review taped on his mirror, but Toby soon comes along to add salt to the wound when he tells Dexter about the big newspapers writing critical things about him.

Mr Godalming flirts up a storm with Emma. (Image credit: Netflix)

Unable to resist temptation, Dexter reads the negative review about him in the newspaper and it severely knocks his confidence. He hits the bottle once again and calls Emma, begging her to come after her show. She reassures him not to listen to the reviews, but the damage has already been done when he decides to replace his water bottle with vodka.

Emma is busy trying to reassure the lead of her play, Sonya, who is experiencing stage fright and has locked herself in the toilet. After some words of encouragement from Emma, Sonya takes to the stage and the opening night of her play goes well thanks to Emma’s ability to boost her students’ confidence.

Unfortunately for Dexter, his big night doesn't go as well as he hoped. A drunk Dexter struggles to put on an energetic performance during the show, but things go from bad to worse when his co-host, Suki, drinks Dexter's vodka after accidentally swapping water bottles earlier. She has a coughing fit on live TV and a delirious Dexter goes blank in front of the cameras when he's asked to take over.

Ian is jealous when they arrive home to find a bouquet of flowers for Emma sent by Dexter. After watching Dexter's disastrous performance on TV, Emma calls him, but he’s getting drunk after the show.

She leaves him a message, telling him that his mum would've been really proud of him, revealing to us that she has passed away.

