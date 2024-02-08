One Day episode 4 recap: a Greek tragedy

In One Day episode 4, Emma has plans for how to keep things platonic on their holiday in Greece.

But Dexter has other things on his mind as he looks back on the night they met and their near-romance.

However, a shock request from Dexter soon turns their friendship sour.

Here's everything that happened in One Day episode 4...

Dexter and Emma go on holiday to Greece. (Image credit: Matthew Towers/Netflix)

15 July 1991

The episode opens with Emma and Dexter on a platonic holiday in Greece. As they make their way to the hotel, Emma makes a rule that Dexter doesn't flirt with her or anyone else. He coolly brushes her off, telling her "I don't flirt." However, one of her rules about sharing a bed goes out of the window when they realize that there's only one bed in their hotel room.

On the beach, Emma catches Dexter watching her put on sun cream. Seeing her struggle to put cream on her back, he offers to help her and the touch of his hands makes her think back to the first night they met. However, their tender moment is interrupted when two beachgoers recognize Dexter from his TV programme Largin' It. As for Emma, she’s still working at the restaurant but is also training to become a teacher.

Emma teases him about being a minor celebrity and the attention he's getting. While they swim in the sea, Emma hopes that being a "slight" celebrity won't change him and she praises him for being a good TV presenter.

Dexter spots a nudist beach and asks Emma if she wants to go in a bid to make themselves feel more comfortable. She rejects his offer and Dexter thinks back on their near one-night stand after their graduation ball.

An embarrassed Emma tells him that she "blanked it out like a car crash" but it's clear that the night they met still weighs heavily on her mind as she reminisces back to that moment.

Back in their room, Emma can't resist taking a glimpse at Dexter in the shower. She stares at his naked body, but she's snapped out of her trance when she drops a can of soda on the floor as she tries to run away before being seen.

She quickly cleans up the mess and rushes out onto the balcony as she pretends to read her book. Later on, they share another affectionate moment and nearly kiss on the balcony but Emma quickly puts a stop to the exchange.

Dexter and Emma's friendship takes an awkward turn. (Image credit: Matt Towers)

They go out for dinner and Emma suggests they tell each other something that the other person doesn't know in case they get sick of each other after eight days together. Dexter goes first and tells Emma his secret that he kissed a guy while in a club with his girlfriend Ingrid.

Emma confesses that she had a huge crush on Dexter after they met at graduation. To her surprise, Dexter reveals that he already knew about her crush, admitting that Tilly told him about it.

The atmosphere turns awkward between them when Emma reveals the reason why her crush went away was because she got to know him. After their dinner faux pas, Dexter and Emma go skinny dipping in the sea.

He apologizes for what happened at dinner and confesses that he fancies her too, but Emma's happiness is quickly snatched away when he says that he fancies everyone and isn't ready for a relationship.

"I think we'd want different things," he says. "But if you wanted a bit of fun, no strings, no obligations. I'd be up for it." Outraged by his request, Emma pushes Dexter's head under water.

"It's weird, you know. How you like to keep me warm. It's like you want me to still fancy you. Like it's a necessary condition of the cosmos or something. That I should always just be off to one side somewhere, twinkling away for you," she tells him.

In bed, Emma and Dexter wish each other goodnight. But it's clear Dexter has a lot on his mind as he stares off into the distance.

One Day is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday, February 8.