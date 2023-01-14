Citadel — cast, plot and all about the new sci-fi series by the Russo brothers

Citadel on Prime Video is a big-budget, action-packed spy drama created by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind Marvel hits such as Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Citadel will be groundbreaking when it arrives later in 2023 in that it will have a main series and then several local language satellite spin-offs, including series set in India, Mexico and Italy. Amazon have said, "All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.”

Starring Bodyguard’s Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, White Lotus star Leo Woodall and Stanley Tucci, the plot of the main show is being kept tightly under wraps but it will centre on the intelligence agency Citadel and the hunt for a man determined to bring it down. And Richard Madden plays a spy with problems of his own...

"There are multiple characters and multiple storylines that all intertwine, and I personally play a character who is an amnesiac—eight years of his life, he’s basically become a new person,” Richard explains. “There's a journey of discovering who he was before the accident happened, and he no longer remembers anything. It's a clash between the life that he's been living for eight years, and the life that he used to live. You get to delve into exploring the psyche of dealing with the consequences of things that you're not aware that you've done."

Here’s all we know about Citadel on Prime Video so far...

Citadel will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. Filming on the series finished in June 2022 so it's now in post-production - we're expecting plenty of speical effects to be added. Keep checking this page and we’ll update you when an official 2023 release date is announced.

Citadel plot

The plot of Citadel is a closely guarded secret at the moment, however it is thought to follow the lead operative of Citadel’s rival intelligence agency Laszlo Milla (played by Roland Møller) after his release from Citadel’s detention facility. He’s seeking revenge on the man who caught him, special agent Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and wants to bring down Citadel for good.

Citadel cast — Richard Madden as special agent Mason Kane

Richard Madden plays Mason Kane, a special agent who works for Citadel intelligence agency. After playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones and Prince Kit in Cinderella, Richard hit the big time in the BBC1 thriller Bodyguard, which also starred Keeley Hawes. He’s also appeared in Birdsong, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, The Take, Rocketman, 1917 and Eternals.

Richard Madden as Sgt David Budd in Bodguard. (Image credit: BBC)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Citadel agent Nadia Singh

Indian singer and actress Priyanka is Citadel agent Nadia Singh. She previously played Pinky in The White Tiger. She’s also starred in Baywatch, Isn’t it Romantic?, Quantico, We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Citadel agent Nadia Singh. (Image credit: Getty)

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci’s character has yet to be announced so we'll have to update, but he already has a number of hit movies and TV series under his belt, including two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, The Hunger Games, The Lovely Bones, Captain America: The First Avenger, Julie & Julia, Big Night, Spotlight, Inside Man and The Witches. He’s also starred in The Devil Wears Prada, The Terminal, The Pelican Brief and Prizzi’s Honor.

Stanley Tucci makes a toast in Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. (Image credit: Matt Holyoak/CNN)

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall’s role is still a secret so we'll be updating here soon. He played cocky charmer Jack in the season 2 The White Lotus. He’s also starred in Holby City, Vampire Academy and Cherry and will appear in the upcoming Nomad and One Day.

Leo Woodall as cocky British lad Jack in The White Lotus season 2. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in Citadel?

Citadel will also star Ashleigh Cummings, Timothy Busfield, Laëtitia Eïdo, Chizoba Ikwueke and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

All about the Russo brothers

Anthony and Joseph Russo are directors, producers and screenwriters, who mostly work together. They have made four Marvel movies — Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which was one of the highest-grossing films of all time. They have also made the series Arrested Development, Community and Happy Endings as well as You, Me and Dupree and The Gray Man.

The Gray Man is a Netflix movie by the Russo brothers. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Citadel?

No trailer has been released for Citadel yet but as soon as it arrives we’ll post it right here.