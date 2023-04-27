How to watch Citadel online: stream the new blockbuster spy TV

If you're big on your secret agent or spy TV shows — and why shouldn't you be, there are loads of great ones these days — then Citadel is almost definitely on your list of shows to watch.

Quick facts Link: Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Price: $14.99 / £8.99 monthly

When: First two eps April 28, then weekly

The new blockbuster TV show from Amazon's Prime Video, Citadel follows the amnesiac former agents of the intelligence agency Citadel, which shut down several years prior, as they fight to regain their memory, reform their team and stop their nemesis agency, Manticore, from their evil plans.

Amazon plans for this to be a huge show — a second season is already in development, as are a whopping four spin-off shows (set in India, Spain, Mexico and Italy, with agents from those branches of Citadel). According to the Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), at least nine seasons are planned across the main show and various spin-offs. So you're going to want to know how to watch Citadel so you can keep up with these numerous side-shows.

That's why we've written this guide, so you can easily figure out how to watch Citadel, including where it's streaming, how much you'll need to pay and when new episodes come out.

Is Citadel on streaming? As a Prime Video original, Citadel is being released straight onto a streaming service: Amazon's Prime Video. Prime Video is a perk available to all Amazon Prime subscribers, alongside free delivery on shopping, Prime Reading, Prime Music and many more. Prime Video $14.99 or £8.99 per month and $139 / £95 per year.

When is Citadel streaming? Amazon is releasing Citadel's first two episodes simultaneously, on Friday, April 28, and then new episodes every Friday until the full run is out. Here is the full release date list for Citadel:

Episode 1 — Friday, April 28

Episode 2 — Friday, April 28

Episode 3 — Friday, May 5

Episode 4 — Friday, May 12

Episode 5 — Friday, May 19

Episode 6 — Friday, May 26