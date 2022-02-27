'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy': the Hollywood star guides us through his gastronomic tour of Italy

Hollywood star Stanley Tucci discovers the secrets and delights of Italy’s regional cuisines in his new six-part BBC2 travelogue Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which was originally shown on CNN in the US last year.

"I’m Italian on both sides and for many years it’s been a dream of mine to make this show,’ says Stanley 61, whose films include Road to Perdition, The Devil Wears Prada and The Hunger Games series.

So here's everything you need to know about Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy including a word on the food and destinations from Stanley himself...

Stanley Tucci's culinary tour of Italy has been a dream of the Hollywood actor's for some time. (Image credit: BBC)

Having previously been shown on CNN, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy now gets an air date in the UK where it starts on Sunday February 27 at 7.20pm on BBC2. It's a six-parter and all six episode will be available on BBCiPlayer after the first episode has been shown on BBC2.

Is there a trailer for 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy'?

Yes a trailer was released for Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy in 2021 when the travel series was shown on CNN in the US. Take a look below...

Stanley Tucci reveals the food and places he visits...

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy begins in Naples, a city that gave the world its favourite food – pizza!

"Naples is a truly thrilling city. The second you arrive you’re engulfed by a magnificent chaos and there’s no point in fighting it. People here do things their own way.|

Pizza is everywhere in Naples and Stanley gets to try a traditional fried pizza and a classic Margherita named in 1889 after Italy’s then queen, as well as a simple tomato-based pizza created by chef Enzo Coccia, who runs the first-ever Michelin-starred pizzeria. "Mass-produced pizza brands always use sugar, fat and flavouring in their dough," explains Tucci, who speaks fluent Italian. "But in Naples there are only four ingredients – water, flour, salt and yeast – and a lot of skill."

But it’s not all about pizza, as Stanley discovers. The actor also learns about how the people of Naples have learned to live in the shadow of famous volcano Vesuvius and how poverty and crime gangs have always been a part of life in the city.

Meanwhile, on the island of Ischia, the traditional dish isn’t pizza or pasta, but rabbit, and Stanley returns to a restaurant he first visited with his late wife, Kate, to experience how to create a simple rabbit stew with garlic, white wine and tomato.

"Fourteen years ago, my late wife Kate and I took a ferry from Naples to Ischia just an hour away," recalls Stanley. "One night we went to a restaurant halfway up a mountain where they served rabbit. Now I try to come back whenever I’m lucky enough to get the chance."

Stanley helps catch the rabbits that live wild above the restaurant using chestnuts to lure them out of their warrens, and then shares a special Sunday lunch with chef Riccardo D’Ambra and his extended family. "Traditional cooking like this tells you the story of a place,’ he says. ‘It also connects us and that’s why even today families across Ischia sit down every Sunday to enjoy a rabbit in a pot together."

Sampling the amazing Italian food in 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy'. (Image credit: CNN)

* Best BBC documentaries

* Marcus Wareing's Tales From A Kitchen Garden

* Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure

* Best Channel 4 documentaries

* Best Channel 5 documentaries on My 5

* Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers

* Watercolour Challenge