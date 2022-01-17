'Watercolour Challenge': host Fern Britton guides us through her new painting competition

Fern Britton is the host of Watercolour Challenge, a telly competition on Channel 5 where amateur artists go easel to easel to capture some of Britain’s finest views against the clock! The 20-episode show, previously hosted by Hannah Gordon, takes in the delights of Yorkshire, Devon, Wales and Cornwall as the competitors try to capture views of beaches to mountains, castles to railways, before their works are judged by a professional painter.

We recently chatted to Fern Britton to find out more about the new series, which celebrates Britain’s watercolour heritage…

Watercolour Challenge is a four-week 20-episode show starts on Channel 5 on Monday 17 January at 4pm, with episodes running weekdays from Monday to Friday over the next four weeks, just in time to banish our winter blues.

What appealed to Fern Britton about presenting 'Watercolour Challenge'

Watercolour Challenge host Fern Britton says: "Actually, when it first popped up on my email I thought, ‘I can’t paint!’ But then they said, ‘it’s not for you to paint, you idiot, it’s for you to present! ‘It’s just so lovely to make a programme that’s so in tune with our current situation. The news is so frustrating and heartbreaking and painful and anxiety inducing, but this programme is a real tonic. It’s the same reason why The Repair Shop and Bake Off and Countryfile are so popular. Yes, Watercolour Challenge is a competition, but it’s competitive in a very gentle way. There’s no fighting or catcalling or wrestling!|

Fern visits some stunning locations for 'Watercolour Challenge'. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Fern on the amateur artists taking part in 'Watercolour Challenge'

In each week of Watercolour Challenge, four talented amateur artists create five watercolour paintings of different locations around Britain. They all come from different backgrounds and jobs, and they’ve applied to be on the show.

"The amateur artists were unbelievable!" says Fern. "They all have three hours to produce a watercolour of a particular view around Britain and then they’re judged by an expert. It takes balls to produce something creative on the spot in front of strangers like that. But the biggest challenge for them was knowing when to stop. There can be a temptation to over paint and then you muck it up!

"A fun part of the programme is that people will think a particular painting should win and then it doesn’t. I wasn’t allowed to express an opinion of course, but everyone has different tastes. It’s like Strictly when a couple leaves and people go, ‘what on earth happened there?"

Fern on the stunning locations in 'Watercolour Challenge'

Each week of Watercolour Challenge comes from a different British location. In week one the artists paint vistas in Yorkshire, from Scarborough Bay to Castle Howard. Then in week two, a fresh batch of amateurs are challenged to convey the beauty of Devon, week three it’s Wales and in week four Fern presents the show from her home county of Cornwall.

"There were some very beautiful locations," says Fern. "I really enjoyed Wales. The Brecon Beacons were stunning, as was St Donat’s Castle. I also loved the Rhondda Heritage Park. It was so stark and so industrial and yet very beautiful. Some of the paintings that came out of that were really interesting!"

The 'Watercolour Challenge' painters with Fern in Yorkshire. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Fern on the filming challenges behind 'Watercolour Challenge'

Watercolour Challenge was filmed in June 2021, but in typical British style it rained… a lot!

"Although the artists had three hours to finish their watercolours, we gave them 15-minute breaks here and there so they could have a cup of tea and warm up," says Fern. ‘Painting a watercolour in wind and rain is really difficult, especially with cold fingers. We had emergency pop-up shelters for them, but the rain still hammered down and took all the paint off the page!"

Fern on what else we should know about 'Watercolour Challenge'

Watercolour Challenge is a revival of a Channel 4 version broadcast between 1998 and 2001 and hosted by Upstairs, Downstairs actor Hannah Gordon. Bur already Fern has her eye on a second series!

"If they offered it to me, then yes please!" she says. "I just love travelling around the countryside. Our British Isles are just so beautiful. I did A Level art and I haven’t painted for a long time, but Watercolour Challenge has inspired me to take up my paints again and I’m hoping it will encourage viewers to give it a go, too. It’s food for the brain and for the soul!"

