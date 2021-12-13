'Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure': everything about Kelvin Fletcher's new series

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure sees Kelvin Fletcher getting down and dirty on his own farm. Former Strictly winner Kelvin spent most of his career in the most famous fictional farming area in Britain, playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale for two decades.

But now he’s trying it out for real after buying a 120-acre 18th-century farm in the Peak District. Turning his back on city life, Kelvin, his wife Liz, and their children Marnie and Milo will decamp to the countryside and turn their hands to a whole new way of life.

Here's everything we can tell you so far about Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure...

The release date for Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure is still being kept under wraps by BBC1 but, don’t worry, we’ll post it on here as soon as it’s confirmed. We think it will be early in 2022 so there shouldn't be too long to wait.

Is there a trailer for 'Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure'?

A trailer for Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure hasn't arrive yet yet but we’re keeping an eye out and we’ll post it right here as soon as it drops. If you're into your farming show, Clarkson's Farm season 2 is also on the way!

What happens in 'Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure'?

Kelvin Fletcher is about to live out his rural dream and escape to the country to run an 18th century farm. But acting the part and doing it for real are very different things and we’re about to find out if Kelvin, his wife Liz and their kids can really cope when they’re thrust into the tough world of livestock markets and sheep wrangling.

And with a cast of unruly beasts to manage, it’s fair to say Kelvin will find out why they say never to work with animals and young children. Plus he’ll need to overhaul and manage the huge estate with its never-ending outbuildings. The programme was filmed over an entire summer and shows Kelvin’s every step as he and his family make their first rookie attempts to kickstart their farming business.

Kelvin Fletcher as Andy Sugden, her with screen brother Robert. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelvin Fletcher’s career…

Kelvin shot to fame playing Andy Sugden in the ITV soap Emmerdale. After joining in 1996 we watched Andy’s character develop over 20 years, seeing him go from a traumatic upbringing to being framed for his lover Chrissie’s father’s death. Kelvin left the show in 2016, and went on to play Steve in the 2018 series The Shore. He also took part in Springtime on the Farm the same year, so he should know what he’s let himself in for. Kelvin appeared in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Paired with professional dancer Oti Mabuse after Jamie Laing was forced to drop out, the pair scooped the famous glitterball after winning the series.



He’s also appeared in Death in Paradise and starred as Nathan in the popular series Moving On. Kelvin will soon be starring alongside Sheridan Smith in the Channel 5 thriller The Teacher.

Kelvin jiving with Oti Mabuse on 'Strictly' in 2019. (Image credit: BBC)

A very young Kelvin when he joined 'Emmerdale' as Andy Sugden in 1996. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelvin Fletcher’s family

Kelvin and his wife Liz Marsland (see our main picture above) were childhood sweethearts and met when they were children. They shared their first kiss when Liz was just eight-years-old. Liz is also an actress, best known for her role as Liz Steele in the 2016 TV series In The Club where she starred alongside Jill Halfpenny and Katherine Parkinson. Liz and Kelvin married in a swanky Mayfair ceremony in 2015 and have two children, Marnie and Milo.

Best BBC documentaries