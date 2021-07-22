'Clarkson’s Farm Season 2' — everything you need to know

Clarkson’s Farm Season 2 is on its way following the highly popular first season in June.

Fans will be delighted to hear that filming has already commenced and the show will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories, so Jeremy’s humour and knowledge can be enjoyed once again from all over the world!

Clarkson’s Farm Season 2 will be on Amazon Prime Video, but a release date is still to be confirmed. Ewe better get ready for it when it comes!

What happens in Clarkson’s Farm Season 2?

After an intense, gruelling, and often hilarious first series of Clarkson’s Farm, where viewers got to see a year in the life of unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson. Audiences and critics praised the series as we watched Clarkson and his misfit crew of farming associates tackle difficult agricultural obstacles. From battling the worst farming weather in decades and dealing with troublesome animals, to coping with an unexpected pandemic.

This season we’re in for even more laughs, missions, and hardships on this next agricultural adventure. We will also get a deeper insight into the Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify and expand his farming knowledge under the alert eyes of his hardworking team. His team includes tractor driver Kaleb, advisor "Cheerful" Charlie, stone wall favourite Gerald, and Jeremy's partner turned farm shop keeper Lisa. Plus many more!

Is there a trailer?

Amazon Prime Video UK released this exciting and humorous announcement for the new series on their YouTube! It shows Jeremy telling us the delightful news as he stands next to a tractor and playfully bickers with Kaleb who proposes a new series title.