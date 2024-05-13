Clarkson's Farm season 4: everything we know
Will Jeremy be able to keep 'cheerful' Charlie smiling in the fourth series?
Clarkson's Farm season 4 is officially on the way, with Jeremy Clarkson set for more farming adventures.
Prime Video confirmed late last year that it was ordering more episodes and the streaming service will no doubt be delighted at the response to Clarkson's Farm season 3.
The audience for the show just keeps on growing (unlike Jeremy’s crops at times), with the third series breaking ratings records for the streamer in the UK. Indeed Deadline reports that episode 1 of the latest season is the second-most watched show of the year so far on all big streaming services with 5.1 million viewers, only beaten by Netflix smash hit Fool Me Once, with 6.3 million.
Here's everything we know about season 4…
Clarkson's Farm season 4 release date
With filming already taking place now, we suspect Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be released on Prime Video in early summer 2025. However, we have no official release date as yet.
What will happen in season 4?
Well, we don’t entirely know as yet although Jeremy has spoken to the Daily Mail confirming they’re already making it. "We’re doing season four now. And every single day we meet for filming, we have a vague idea about what I need to do, but I can guarantee it will change because the weather has changed, or some fence will have fallen down… and you never know what you’re going to end up doing. As long as you get content, it doesn’t matter what it is."
It seems more than likely that Jeremy will experiment with new animals and the latest farming methods. Plus he’s bound to have a run-in with local government! His right-hand man Kaleb Cooper has had even more screen time in season 3 than before and the pair have formed one of television’s most unlikely double acts. Kaleb does appear to have grown bolder and doesn't hold back on telling Jeremy what he thinks when he messes up. However, there seems a real bond between the pair. Quite where they'd be without "Cheerful" Charlie keeping an eye on them is always an interesting question. The land agent is a wise head and tries to keep Jeremy within the rules.
Who will be in Clarkson’s Farm season 4?
Jeremy Clarkson of course will return along with Kaleb Cooper. We expect land agent Charlie will also be back along with Jeremy’s girlfriend Lisa. It will be interesting to see if they introduce some new people to the show.
Is there a trailer?
No not yet.
