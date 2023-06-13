Clarkson's Farm season 3: everything we know

Clarkson's Farm season 3 is officially in the works and fans are getting even more from the hit Prime Video series.

Viewers are keen to return to Diddly Squat Farm to see what's next from The Grand Tour presenter and his Oxfordshire-based farm, where he's been working (and sometimes clashing!) with the local community to try and make the place a success.

For the past two seasons, we've seen plenty of funny moments, arguments, and drama as Jeremy Clarkson learns how challenging running a farm can be, but he's always had help along the way.

Speaking about the new season, Jeremy said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy."

Amazon UK Head of Originals Dan Grabiner added: "Watching Clarkson’s Farm grow from an intimate glimpse into British farming to a global sensation has been a delight.

"We’re thrilled to be continuing the story year after year as the plot thickens for our favourite farmers."

So far we don't have a concrete release date for Clarkson's Farm season 3, but Jeremy Clarkson tweeted back in February saying his "rough guess" was 18 months from then.

This means the third season of Clarkson's Farm could be released around August 2024, although we don't have official confirmation of that.

Rough guess? 18 months.February 24, 2023 See more

What should we expect from Clarkson's Farm season 3?

We don't know much about the upcoming season yet, but Prime Video teased that we will "follow Clarkson as he taps into 513 acres of land on Diddly Squat, including woodlands and lakes, which have yet to be touched."

So it seems like they're looking to expand and potential bring in some new and exciting things to the farm. We'll have to wait and see!

Who is returning for Clarkson's Farm season 3?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Prime Video has revealed that Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa, Gerald and "Cheerful" Charlie will all be back on the farm in season 3.

They have also teased that “new characters” will be involved in the upcoming season so we will have to stay tuned and see who else will show up on Diddly Squat farm.

Speaking about returning, fan favorite Kaleb Cooper said: "I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm! Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!

Is there a trailer?

No, it's too early for any trailers just yet.

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1 and 2 are available on Prime Video.