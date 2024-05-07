Clarkson's Farm season 3 episode 2 recap: That'll do, pig

Clarkson's Farm season 3, episode 2 picks up after Jeremy's difficult phone conversation at the end of the season premiere. We learn about what happened, as well as his new plans for the farm, including introducing some new pigs.

Meanwhile, Kaleb isn't happy about someone else working on his field, but Jeremy and Charlie are quite pleased with a new arrangement they've entered, which could present some big opportunities for Diddly Squat. So there's a lot going on!

Here's what went down in episode 2...

The episode opens with Jeremy telling viewers that Gerald had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He reveals his odds are very good, but he's "scared to death". He and Kaleb discuss the diagnosis, praising him for being a "strong man".

On the arable, which Kaleb now manages, he explains he made the decision to plant oilseed rape despite Jeremy and Charlie saying it wasn't the best idea. Turns out they were right, because the crop failed. Annoyed, he goes to see Jeremy about it and becomes even more annoyed when he sees someone he doesn't recognise driving the tractor.

Jeremy explains that it's Andy Cato, who used to be half of the electronic music duo Groove Armada, but Kaleb hasn't got a clue who that is. He, like Jeremy, has gone into farming. He recently pitched a new idea to Jeremy.

Andy explains that they work with "regenerative farming", which tries to copy natural systems. It's not organic, but they assess what crops are missing so they feed according to need, rather than dumping lots of chemicals on every field. They also try to copy nature by planting several crops in the same field. They suggest planting wheat and beans together as a good starting point.

Their system also builds soil health, and they reveal they've been doing business with retailers such as Marks & Spencer, meaning anything produced on Jeremy's farm could end up going there. Both Jeremy and Charlie seem thrilled by this idea, and Jeremy handed over the field to Andy.

But Kaleb wasn't too happy about this, getting protective over the field which he's drilled for six years. He expresses concern that the disk drill won't be able to plant effectively due to stones getting in the way. Kaleb isn't convinced by Andy's plan, but eventually concedes after being told they'll be paid a premium.

Meanwhile, despite Charlie's protests, Jeremy bought some pigs for the farm which required new pens being built. He decided to buy some Shady and Blacks, which is a rare traditional breed of pig. He and Lisa get to work building the accommodation, with plenty of mishaps along the way, and unfortunately they weren't quite ready by the time the pigs arrived. He learns they've never met before so it's not long before the pigs start fighting.

He has also got some piglets, as well as a boar, a gilt, and and sow which he intends to breed, so the pigs will no doubt present a new set of challenges as they adjust to their new home. Sure enough, some breeding complications arrive due to the size difference between the two animals, which leaves Jeremy and Lisa trying to figure out what to do. Eventually, they decide to leave the two in the pen, hoping they'll be able to figure things out without their assistance.

Jeremy and Lisa also struggle with Kaleb's absence, after he was off with illness then went away to Cornwall for a week, so they find themselves having to pick up some of his jobs. This includes getting the cows into a new pen, and trying to navigate the different pigs in the pouring rain, causing them to get confused about which one is which, and it's all a bit chaotic really!

The chaos only continues when the boar successfully mounts one of the sows, but jealousy ensues and Jeremy and Lisa have to try and keep another sow away, so they really had their work cut out for them. Eventually, they managed to get all the pigs back where they belonged.

Meanwhile, a month had passed since Andy had planted the seeds with the regenerative farming method, and Charlie suggested they check on how that's going. They are pleased that Kaleb's drill theory was wrong, and that the wheat and the beans are growing well. They then head to the office to discuss the council's enforcement notice, which has been causing them a lot of stress.

We learn that the enforcement didn't just shut down the restaurant, but it's caused complications for the farm shop too, and they wanted them to close down the small bar where they served beer as well as removing the portable toilets and burger van.

Jeremy admits he could never see the restaurant coming back, but they needed to do something to save the shop. He suggests moving the shop out of the area, and Charlie gets the logic but expresses concerns that there's no reason why they'd grant permission to move it to a different area. Charlie suggests putting together a robust response to send back to the council, trying to argue against the points they've made.

Kaleb comes back from holiday and is shocked to find the pigs in what was once a potato field, where he's shocked at just how bad the fencing is. He's also shocked that Jeremy has been breeding them this quickly, telling him there's a very real risk he could end up with far too many piglets running them around.