Clarkson's Farm season 3 episode 6 recap: the council gives its verdict

Clarkson's Farm season 3 episode 6 mostly focuses on the influx of mushroom growth, after Jeremy and his team planted them in the underground bunker.

Elsewhere, Kaleb and Charlie go to Downing Street, and the farm encounters some problems when it comes to recent temperatures.

There's also the question of what exactly they should do with all the mushrooms, which causes some debates between Lisa, Jeremy and Charlie.

Here's everything you need to know about episode 6...

Summer is here and the shop verdict arrives

By the time we reach episode six, it's summer. A new season brings a long list of jobs, the first one being releasing the cows into the field after being in the barn for a few months. Then came the mushrooms, and Jeremy wasn't expecting just how many there were!

When he went into the bunker, he was greeted with quite the sight, and brought good news to the farm shop when he brought an abundance of grey oyster mushrooms to an excited Lisa. While they're brainstorming what to do with all the mushrooms, Jeremy gets an email through on his phone and looks shocked.

He reveals they've won the appeal that was sent to the local council. They learn they can make a café and that the shop is safe, which is a huge win for everyone!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They check in on the goats and are happy to learn they're a healthy weight, and they're praised on doing a good job with them. This means they're ready to move them to their new house. But he has learned that they're escape artists and can jump fences if they're not built properly. If they're not contained properly, they could eat pretty much any crop they find.

Meanwhile, Kaleb and Charlie were in London where they'd been invited to Downing Street where they'd been invited to speak to the Prime Minister about his "Back British Farm to Fork" initiative. Kaleb seems quite out of his depth, with Charlie trying to give him the lowdown.

The goats were moved to their new outdoor pen, where they attempted to escape but kept getting shocked by the electric fence, but they eventually got the message and started to behave themselves.

At Downing Street, Charlie and Kaleb meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where Kaleb gets to speak to him about young farmers, so it was a very different day to Jeremy's that's for sure!

Elsewhere, there were even more mushrooms and Jeremy quickly got to work selling them, where he was delighted by the yield. Later that day he goes and checks on his sows, and learns they're all pregnant, which is even more good news.

Meanwhile, the mushrooms continue to grow and Jeremy ends up with quite a supply of them. He ends up taking them to local pubs and even rival farm shops, and he manages to shift a decent amount of them but still finds himself inundated with mushrooms.

When Kaleb and Jeremy decide to work on the dam again, they're frustrated by the regrowth and how it's blocked off their access to it. So they need to cut it back and do even more work than they'd originally planned, attempting to fix the dam once again.

Lisa also has a theory about how they can sell the mushrooms, by turning it into a powder that can be beneficial for focus and digestion, but Jeremy is confused by the fact it has zero nutritional value. Charlie also has some concerns about selling the powder, saying they'll need to run some tests before they even think about selling it.

Charlie's also got concerns about the barley that they'd use to make beer, revealing there's not much they can do about it and they'll just have to hope that it's not too hot for the next eight weeks. He reveals he's worried about the beer supplies as a result.

Jeremy and Kaleb look at their ongoing competition, noting that quite a few areas are making a loss, but Jeremy is feeling optimistic that they'll be able to get them back into the green again.