Clarkson's Farm season 3 episode 7 recap: Exploding cider

Clarkson's Farm season 3 episode 7 has a lot going on from building a new car park to exploding bottles of cider!

There's been plenty of ups and downs at Diddly Squat this season, with the penultimate episode seeing them getting to work after winning the appeal, and focusing on some new moneymaking opportunities such as cider.

Unfortunately, they ended up on the local news for the wrong reasons when there's a disaster with a batch of cider, and Jeremy is trying to improve the pig pens after the tragedy of having some piglets crushed to death in any earlier episode.

Here's what happened in episode 7...

After receiving good news about the appeal, Charlie gets to work researching quotes for their new farm shop car park. Since it was summer and customers were flocking to the burger van and bar, which was now serving both beer and cider, they were keen to get it sorted.

Meanwhile, Jeremy continues delivering his mushrooms to the local area and is interrupted by Charlie who brings him some bad news. After receiving some quotes, the one that feels the most substantial is £94,127. Since Jeremy had assumed it would cost around £20,000, so he proposed that they just do it themselves.

Jeremy fills out some forms for his mushrooms so they can undergo proper testing. But the forms are confusing and he has no idea what half of the questions mean. He tries to answer them anyway and sends off a sample of the mushrooms.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, they start work on removing soil so they can build the car park without having to outsource people. Lisa is trained on how to use a digger, and they seem to be making a good go of it, with Jeremy feeling confident. They get to work moving stone that they've had on site, reducing the costs.

Jeremy meets with some pig experts for help in improving their housing, especially since the sows are pregnant. He is determined to not have a repeat of what happened last time, and they discuss amending them so that Unit, their rather large sow, is less likely to accidentally crush future piglets.

While he's busy digging, Jeremy gets a phone call to inform him that the cider is exploding which freaks Kaleb out, so they rush down to the brewery to figure out what was going on. They learn that thousands of bottles have been affected by it. They learn there's an issue with the sediment in the bottle which has been causing the reaction.

Panicked, Jeremy sends out a tweet informing customers about the exploding ciders, with a serial number for the affected cases. He tells people to open bottles underwater, throw them away and get in touch. But the cider issue had taken him away from digging duties, so he rushes back, but gets yet another phone call.

Turns out the pigs are giving birth very soon, and they have built safety mechanisms for the piglets, which both Jeremy and Kaleb are happy about. So they get those installed quickly so they're ready for the births.

Meanwhile, "cidergate" continued with his Twitter message making the evening news and plenty of people weighing in on social media, making memes about the situation, so it was publicity he hadn't been prepared for. Because of the distractions, they hadn't finished the car park on time.

Finally, they manage to complete the car park which is one less job to do. So Jeremy heads to meet his friend's land agent regarding his goats, and is amused when Charlie shows up, acknowledging that there's a "slight conflict". Jeremy wants to put his goats on this piece of land, so they work on sorting that out.

Jeremy then goes back to the mushrooms where they've been turning it into powder, awaiting the test results. But the tests reveal that the mushrooms are either poor quality or have not been adequately cleaned prior to the drying process, which throws a spanner in the works.

They're approaching the end of the farming year by this point, where Jeremy is determined to beat Kaleb in their little profit challenge they've been running. But who will win?