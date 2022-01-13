'Teacher': Sheridan Smith thriller cast, plot, first look snap, and everything we know

Teacher starring Sheridan Smith on Channel 5 this February is set to truly shock.

In this intense thriller, Sheridan (see our first look picture above) plays a state school teacher who's accused of a drunken fling with one of her pupils. Sheridan will star alongside former British soap stars such as Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale) and Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street).

Teacher is produced by Clapperboard, who created last year's drama Intruder. Clapperboard's Managing Director Mike Benson says: “When we first developed Teacher we had Sheridan in mind as someone who could bring empathy and complexity to the character of Jenna — so the fact she has agreed to come on board is hugely exciting.”

So here's everything you need to know about Teacher on Channel 5...

Teacher will be arriving on Channel 5 in February 2022 although we don't have a date yet and there is a chance it could move months. We will update on the drama's US and worldwide release date but it will become available on streaming service My5 plus its likely to get to BritBox at some point.

Is there a 'Teacher' trailer?

There's no official Teacher trailer released by Channel 5 just yet but we'll be sure to post it when one arrives.

'Teacher' plot

All we can reveal so far about Teacher is that Sheridan Smith plays Jenna, a state schoolteacher in her late 30s, whose life unravels after being accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one of her pupils. With no memory of the night in question, Jenna’s only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her. Will her teaching colleagues, friends and family stick by her, or be repulsed by the allegations?

'Teacher' cast — Sheridan Smith as Jenna

Sheridan Smith, who plays accused teacher Jenna, has already had an acclaimed performance earlier this year in BBC1 drama Four Lives in which she played Sarah Sak, the mother of Anthony Walgate who was murdered by serial killer Stephen Port. Her other successful roles were playing Cilla Black in ITV's Cilla and Ronnie Biggs wife in Mrs Biggs, also on ITV. In April 2022 she'll star alongside Jenny Agutter in the sequel movie The Railway Children Return. This year she'll also star in ITV's holiday nightmare drama No Return.

'Teacher' star Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak in 'Four Lives'. (Image credit: BBC)

'Teacher' cast — who else is starring

In Teacher, Samuel Bottomley of Ackley Bridge fame will play opposite Sheridan Smith as the state school pupil at the centre of the sexual encounter that Jenna is caught up in. Also look out for former Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher, Cecilia Noble (Small Axe, Black Mirror) and Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) who all all star as Jenna's teaching colleagues.

David Fleeshman (It’s a Sin, All Creatures Great and Small) will play Jenna’s father while former Corrie star Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star, Marcella) is also featuring in an as yet unnamed role.

'Teacher' star Samuel Bottomley a few years ago in 'Ackley Bridge'. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The US version was called 'A Teacher'

In the US back in November 2020 there a miniseries called A Teacher shown on FX and Hulu. It starred Kate Mara and Nick Robinson as the high school teacher and pupil who had a sexual encounter. It was set in Austin, Texas, and was based on a movie. The drama explored all the complexities of the relationship and the consequences for both, and those around them.