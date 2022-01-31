How to watch 'The Teacher' online from anywhere in the world

Here's how you can watch The Teacher online from anywhere in the world.

The Teacher is a new Channel 5 drama that casts Sheridan Smith taking the titular role as Jenna Garvey, a popular English teacher in her late 30s who teaches at Earlbridge state school.

Her life is turned upside down when Jenna is accused of having a drunken fling with a 15-year-old student, Kyle Hope (Samuel Bottomley) who had gone on a night out to celebrate a promotion. Jenna doesn't have any memory of the night in question, so her only choice is to try and uncover the truth of what happened.

Talking about her character, Sheridan Smith said: "She’s a bit naive. She tries to be a mate to her students, which is her undoing in the end. There are teacher-student boundaries, and she has maybe let that slip. I really hope people don’t know what to think about her — there were scenes where I was thinking ‘this is terrible, you’d be fired immediately’. Her actions didn’t sit right with me, but I enjoyed playing them!"

Here's how to watch The Teacher online anywhere in the world so you can watch the drama unfold...

How to watch 'The Teacher' online in the UK

The Teacher will premiere in the UK on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 9 pm. The remaining three episodes will air Tuesday-Thursday that week (Feb. 1-3) at the same time.

It will also be available to watch online on Channel 5's streaming service, My5.

How to watch 'The Teacher' online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Teacher online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'The Teacher' online in the US

Currently, we do not have a US release date for The Teacher. We will update this guide as and when we receive one.