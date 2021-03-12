'Intruder' — Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

Elaine Cassidy plays a woman whose house is broken into in this Channel 5 thriller

Intruder will be the latest Channel 5 thriller to hit our screens as the broadcaster's reputation for drama continues to grow.

The Drowning was well-received by critics earlier this year and upcoming psychological period drama Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith, is also highly-anticipated.

This latest four-part series, which was filmed in Dublin, promises to be every bit as dark as some of Channel 5's most recent offerings. Here's everything you need to know...

Channel 5 have hinted the four-part series will be come to our screens in April 2021. When we have a confirmed date for Intruder, we'll post it here. There's no word currently on a US release.

Intruder plot

Written and directed by Gareth Tunley, the thriller follows a wealthy couple, Rebecca and Sam, whose lives unravel when two teenagers break into their home and the couple commit an "awful" mistake. Here's the official synopsis from Channel 5...

"The drama follows affluent, high-flying married couple Rebecca and Sam, whose idyllic lives are shattered after a break in by two local teenagers, Tommy and Syed, at their luxurious coastal house. Family Liaison Officer Bailey becomes embroiled in the ensuing investigation, with those involved heading down a dangerous path of cover-up, corruption and murder in this gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller."

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK, Sebastian Cardwell said: “Drama has increasingly become an important part of Channel 5’s programming slate. Intruder demonstrates our continued ambition to collaborate with talented indies such as Clapperboard to deliver punchy prime time drama.”

Executive Producer and Managing Director of Clapperboard Mike Benson added: “Channel 5 really backed Chalkboard with Cold Call and we're delighted to be working with them again in our first drama as Clapperboard. Intruder is a tale about one awful decision by a married middle class couple, which leads them into increasingly dark deeds and compromises everything they purport to stand for — prepare for a turbulent ride ahead!”

Sally Lindsay stars as Bailey. (Image credit: C5)

Intruder cast

Elaine Cassidy (No Offence, Fingersmith) plays Rebecca.

Tom Meeten (The Ghoul) her husband Sam.

Helen Behan (The Virtues, Elizabeth is Missing) their friend and confidante Angela.

Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Cold Call, Mount Pleasant) plays a character called Bailey.

Meanwhile television newcomers Adam Richardson and Sonny Poon Tip are Tommy and Syed respectively.

Intruder trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it drops.