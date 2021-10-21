'Inside Man' — cast, plot, and everything you need to know about the BBC and Netflix thriller

Atkins Estimond (left) and Stanley Tucci (centre) in our first look at Inside Man.

Inside Man is an upcoming BBC and Netflix miniseries created by BAFTA and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock).

First announced way back in March, Inside Man will see Moffat reuniting with the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant. Together, the pair worked on some of the most highly-regarded episodes of Doctor Who including Blink and The Girl from the Fireplace.

This show sounds like a different show to Moffat's previous work, though. It follows three people from three vastly different walks of life and will see how their lives cross paths...

Here's everything we know about Inside Man so far!

Right now, we don't have an exact release date for Inside Man, although Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor has said that the show will be a "must-watch when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer next year", so we shouldn't expect to see it until some point next year.

Internationally, the thriller will be made available to stream on Netflix when it does release.

How many episodes of 'Inside Man' are there?

Inside Man is four episodes long, and each episode will last 60 minutes.

Inside Man cast

David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Lydia West and Stanley Tucci (L-R) star in 'Inside Man'. (Image credit: Gareth King (BBC))

Steven Moffat has assembled a truly impressive cast for his new series. American director and actor Stanley Tucci leads the cast as Jefferson Grieff, a US prisoner on death row who is the titular "Inside Man".

The original cast announcement also included David Tennant (Doctor Who, Des) alongside It's A Sin's Lydia West and Dolly Wells (Dracula, The Pursuit of Love).

Recently, we learned that Lyndsey Marshal (Dracula), Atkins Estimond (Hightown), Mark Quarterly (Cursed), Tilly Vosburgh (Maigret), Louis Oliver (Midnight Mass), Kate Dickie (The Witch), and Dylan Baker (Hunters) will feature in the show, too!

Steven Moffat and his wife Sue Vertue (executive producer at Hartswood Films, the production studio working on the show) said: "This is the best ensemble we've ever had the chance to work with. It's a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this."

Inside Man plot

Not much is known about the show's plot as everything has been kept tightly under wraps so far.

When the show was originally announced, Netflix's Chris Sussman said "it's impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers", and Director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger explained that "everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped."

All we do know is that the show revolves around a prisoner on death row in the US (the "inside man"), a vicar in a quaint English town, and a maths teacher who has somehow ended up trapped in a cellar, whose lives will somehow crossover in the most unexpected way possible.

You can see some of the cast in action in the first-look images below:

Image 1 of 4 David Tennant in Inside Man. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood) Image 2 of 4 Dolly Wells in Inside Man. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood) Image 3 of 4 Lydia West and Stanley Tucci in Inside Man (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood) Image 4 of 4 Lyndsey Marshal in Inside Man. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood)

Who's directing Inside Man?

All four episodes of the show have been directed by Scottish film and television director, Paul McGuigan. He has previously helmed episodes of Sherlock, Marvel's Luke Cage, Big Sky, and Dracula and the BAFTA-nominated movie Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. Since we got some first-look images on Oct. 21, hopefully we might see a trailer in the near future.