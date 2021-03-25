'Doctor Who' duo David Tennant and Steven Moffat reunite for new drama 'Inside Man'

David Tennant will star in Steven Moffat’s new drama Inside Man, from Hartswood Films for BBC1 and Netflix, it's been officially announced.

It sees the pair reunite after famously working together on Doctor Who, where David Tennant played the 10th Doctor.

Inside Man sees American writer, director and actor Stanley Tucci (The King’s Man, Spotlight) hold the title role. He leads as the mystery Inside Man himself.

Lydia West (It’s A Sin, Years and Years) and Dolly Wells (Dracula, The Pursuit of Love) are also set to star in Inside Man.

Very little is known about the show so far, as BAFTA and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) has kept plot details under wraps.

From what we know, Moffat’s four-part mini-series will follow a prisoner on death row in the US, an English vicar from a sleepy town, and a maths teacher who has been trapped in a cellar. How will their paths cross? According to Netflix’s Chris Sussman, it's "impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers" and "nobody but Steven knows how it’s going to end.”

Steven Moffat and his wife Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said: “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show. Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

Director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger also commented: “BBC1 viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly and Lydia. With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped.”

Filming on Inside Man will take place later this year. The mini-series will premiere on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland, and on Netflix internationally. At the time of writing, we do not currently have a release date.