Half Man: cast, plot and everything we know

Half Man is a BBC1 and HBO drama that spans almost 40 years. Richard Gadd’s ambitious new series recounts the highs and lows of a relationship between two men who were once so-called brothers but are now estranged.

Baby Reindeer star Richard plays Ruben, who shows up unexpectedly at his former friend Niall’s wedding. Rocketman and Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell is co-starring as Niall and the series takes us through their fractious friendship, all the while probing what it means to be a man.

“I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC/HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell,” says Richard. “When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So, I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role.”

Jamie adds: “I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honored to have been asked to bring this to life with him.”

Here’s everything we know about the series Half Man so far…

Half Man is a six-part series will air on BBC1 in the UK and HBO in the US in 2026. When a date is announced, we’ll let you know.

Half Man plot

Half Man starts when Ruben (Richard Gadd) shows up uninvited to his ‘brother’ Niall’s wedding. This leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives, from their initial meeting as teenagers in the 1980s to their falling out as adults. It shows how the world has changed around them and questions the essence of masculinity.

Half Man cast — Richard Gadd as Ruben

Richard Gadd, who also wrote the series, plays Ruben in Half Man. Richard is best known for his 2024 Netflix series Baby Reindeer which dramatised his own experience with a female stalker, played in the show by Jessica Gunning. It became a huge worldwide hit. He’s also been in Code 404, Wedding Season, Humans and Outlander. Richard was a writer on Sex Education, The Last Leg and Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier.

Baby Reindeer on Netflix is about comedian Richard Gadd's experience of being stalked. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jamie Bell as Niall

Jamie Bell plays Niall in Half Man. Jamie shot to fame as a child star playing the lead role in the 2000 film Billy Elliot. He went on to have roles in Nicholas Nickleby and King Kong and more recently has starred in Rocketman, Fantastic Four, D.I. Ray, All of Us Strangers and Shining Girls.

Jamie Bell plays Niall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Half Man?

The rest of the cast of Half Man is being kept under wraps at the moment but as soon as more names are announced, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll add it when it drops.

Behind the scenes and more on Half Man

Half Man is a six-part series commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. The drama is created, written and executive produced by Richard Gadd alongside executive producers Tally Garner and Morven Reid from Mam Tor Productions, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The producer is Wendy Griffin (Limbo, The Lost King) with Alexandra Brodski (Somewhere Boy, Rivals) and Eshref Reybrouck (Ferry: The Series, Cheyenne & Lola) attached to direct.

Half Man is made by Mam Tor Productions for the BBC, BBC Scotland and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside the UK & Ireland and US. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.