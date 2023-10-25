Society of the Snow: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the survival movie

Truth is stranger than fiction, and a movie set to reaffirm that adage is the Netflix original movie Society of the Snow, a retelling of the 1972 crash of flight 571 in the snowy mountains of the Andes, an event that would become known as the "Miracle of the Andes."

Based on the book of the same name by Pablo Vierci (La Sociedad de la Nieve in its original Spanish), Society of the Snow is a harrowing story of survival. That is something director J.A. Bayona has experience, previously directing the critically acclaimed movie The Impossible, which depicted the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Something to note, the movie is Spain's official selection for the 2024 Oscars' Best International Film category.

We've got everything you need to know about Society of the Snow right here, from when it releases to its cast and first looks at the movie.

Society of the Snow premieres on Netflix worldwide on January 4, 2024. However, the movie is expected to be released in select movie theaters at an as yet undetermined date in December.

Society of the Snow plot

Here is the official synopsis for Society of the Snow from Netflix:

"In 1972, the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, catastrophically crashes on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the crash and finding themselves in one of the world's toughest environments, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive."

Bayona, Nicolás Casariego, Jamie Marques and Bernat Vilaplana are the credited screenwriters that adapted Vierci's book.

Interesting fact: Vierci was a college classmate of one of the survivors of the crash. In addition to the Society of the Snow book, Vierci also co-wrote I Had to Survive: How a Plane Crash in the Andes Inspired My Calling to Save Lives by survivor Roberto Canessa.

Society of the Snow cast

Here is the cast of actors that are going to play the survivors in Society of the Snow:

Enzo Vogrincic Roldán (Yosi, the Regretful Spy) as Numa Turcatti

Matías Recalt (Apache: The Life of Carlos Tevez) as Roberto Canessa

Agustín Pardella as Nando Parrado

Tomas Wolf as Gustavo Zerbino

Diego Vegezzi (Toublanc) as Marcelo Pérez

Esteban Kukuriczka (Habitación Disponible) as Adolfo "Fito" Strauch

Francisco Romero as Daniel Fernández Strauch

Rafael Federman (The Sleepwalkers) as Eduardo Strauch

Felipe González Otaño (Young Hunter) as Carlitos Páez

Agustín Della Corte as Antonio "Tintín" Vizintín

Valentino Alonso (Once) as Alfredo "Pancho" Delgado

Simón Hempe (Intertwined) as José Luis "Coche" Inciarte

Fernando Contigiani García (Argentina, 1985) as Arturo Nogueira

Benjamín Segura as Rafael "el Vasco" Echavarren

Rocco Posca (Bigli) as Ramón "Moncho" Sabella

Society of the Snow trailer

Netflix hasn’t released an official trailer for Society of the Snow, but it has dropped a pair of teaser trailers, which you can watch directly below.

J.A. Bayona movies

We've touched on one of the movies that J.A. Bayona has made in his career, but here is a complete look at the filmography of the Spanish director:

The Orphanage (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

A Monster Calls (2016)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Bayona also directed the first two episodes of the Prime Video original series The Rings of Power.