An incredible true story about a deep sea rescue is retold for the big screen in the 2025 new movie Last Breath, now playing. And we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Last Breath right here.

Director Alex Parkinson previously directed a documentary, also titled Last Breath, that recounted the true events of this daring and improbable survival story. But this narrative moment will look to recreate the events in new and exciting ways.

You can check those out when you watch Last Breath. Here’s all the details to do so.

How to watch Last Breath in movie theaters

Last Breath is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, while in the UK it reaches cinemas on March 14.

To find out when and where Last Breath is playing near you, check out the movie’s website or visit Fandango. Both options will allow you to see all of the locations in your area where the movie is playing and what showtimes are available. You can purchase your ticket for Last Breath directly through the sites.

If you’re a frequenter of the movies, and a particular movie theater chain, you may want to look into movie theater subscription and memberships. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow for perks like free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Last Breath streaming?

No, you cannot stream Last Breath right now, it is only available to watch in movie theaters.

There’s no immediate details on when that will change, as plans for Last Breath’s digital release have not been shared. We guess that it’ll first be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms before it hits a major streaming service. On that front though, as Focus Features movie, we can be pretty sure that US viewers will first be able to stream Last Breath on Peacock when it makes its streaming debut.

Once more info on Last Breath’s at-home viewing plans are shared, we’ll update this post.

What else to know about Last Breath

Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole star in the movie, which again is directed by Alex Parkinson, who also co-wrote the script with Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Based on a true story, Last Breath is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible.”

You can also get a sneak peek at the movie by watching the trailer directly below: