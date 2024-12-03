Last Breath: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Woody Harrelson thriller movie

Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu have both been around Marvel superheroes in their careers, but now they are going to star as real-life heroes in the 2025 new movie Last Breath, based on the true story of an underwater rescue mission.

Helping to bring this story to the big screen is director Alex Parkinson, an Emmy-nominated director for the TV documentary Lucy, the Human Chip, who is making his narrative feature directing debut. But Parkinson is uniquely qualified to tell this story, as he co-directed (with Richard da Costa) a documentary about this story, also titled Last Breath, back in 2019.

When does Last Breath come out? Who else stars in the movie? Here’s everything you need to know about Last Breath.

Last Breath is set to be released exclusively in movie theaters on February 28, 2025.

It is one of a few movies set to release on that date, as February 28 currently is set to see the premiere of The Legend of Ochi, My Dead Friend Zoe and Vicious.

Last Breath cast

As mentioned, Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu headline Last Breath.

Harrelson is a three-time Oscar-nominee known for White Men Can’t Jump, Natural Born Killers, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Zombieland, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and True Detective (if you’re curious about the superhero movie that I mentioned, he played Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage). This is just one of a few projects Harrelson has in 2025, as he is also set to star in The Electric State and Now You See Me 3.

Simu Liu broke out after he starred in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but has also starred in Barbie, Arthur the King and Jackpot. Liu is also starring in the Peacock original series Laid.

Also in the Last Breath cast are Finn Cole, best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Animal Kingdom, and Cliff Curtis, who has starred in Kaos and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Last Breath plot

With a script credited to Parkinson, David Brooks and Mitchell LaFortune, here is the official synopsis for Last Breath:

“A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Based on a true story, Last Breath is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible.”

If you want to learn more about the true story the movie is based on, the Last Breath documentary is streaming on Netflix.

Last Breath trailer

Watch the official trailer for Last Breath right here:

Last Breath - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters February 28 - YouTube Watch On

Last Breath behind the scenes

Focus Features is the studio behind Last Breath, in association with production companies Dark Castle Entertainment, Longshot Film Studios and MetFilm Production. Producers for the movie are David Brooks, Paul Brooks, Hal Sadoff, Norman Golightly, Jeremy Plager, Stewart Le Maréchal, Al Morrow and Anna Mohr-Pietsch.

According to IMDb, the movie was primarily filmed in Malta.