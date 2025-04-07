The Surfer: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Nicolas Cage movie
Nicolas Cage just wants to go surfing, but things take a turn in this psychological thriller.
A day at the beach is usually quite relaxing. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for Nicolas Cage’s character in the psychological thriller The Surfer, another 2025 new movie.
While The Surfer is coming to audiences in 2025, the movie actually had its premiere as part of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It added a handful of other big-name fests (including BFI London Film Festival and South by Southwest) to build up buzz around it, but now general audiences are going to get the chance to see the latest Nicolas Cage movie.
Find out everything you need to know about The Surfer directly below.
The Surfer release date
The Surfer is coming to US movie theaters on May 2, then is expected to hit UK cinemas a week later on May 9.
The Surfer cast
Nicolas Cage plays the titular surfer (no name is given). The Oscar-winning Hollywood star, known for classic movies like Raising Arizona, Leaving Las Vegas, The Rock and Face/Off, was most recently seen in the acclaimed thriller Longlegs. Other recent roles include Dream Scenario, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig.
Also starring in The Surfer are Julian McMahon (The Residence), Nic Cassim (Mr. Inbetween), Miranda Tapsell (The Artful Dodger), Alexander Bertrand (Operation Buffalo) and Justin Rosniak (Mr. Inbetween).
From the trailer, it also looks like Finn Little, who played Carter in Yellowstone, also appears in the movie.
The Surfer plot
The original screenplay for The Surfer was written by Thomas Martin. Here is the official synopsis:
"In the psychological thriller directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is 'don’t live here, don’t surf here.' Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point.”
The Surfer trailer
Watch Nicolas Cage go mad in the trailer for The Surfer directly below:
The Surfer reviews
The Surfer has received some good reviews from its film festival screenings. As of April 7, the movie has an 87% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a good deal of praise for Cage’s performance.
The Surfer director
As mentioned above, Loran Finnegan is the director of The Surfer. The Irish director may not be a household name at this time, but you can get to know him a little bit more by checking out his feature directing credits to date:
- Without Name (2016)
- Vivarium (2019)
- Nocebo (2022)
- Nightmare Radio: The Night Stalker (2023)
The Surfer behind the scenes
In addition to starring, Nicolas Cage is a producer on The Surfer, alongside Brunella Cocchiglia, Robert Connolly, Leonora Darby, James Grandison, James Harris and Nathan Klingher.
Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate are the two companies pairing up to distribute The Surfer, while the movie was a production between Tea Shop Productions, Arenamedia, Gramercy Park Media and Lovely Productions, in association with north.five.six.
