The Artful Dodger — cast, plot and all about the sequel series following Charles Dickens’ iconic pickpocket as an adult

The Artful Dodger on Disney Plus sees Thomas Brodie-Sangster playing the famous Charles Dickens' character as an adult.

The Artful Dodger and Fagin from Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist (opens in new tab)are two of our best-loved fictional villains and now a new eight-part series on Disney Plus is bringing them back to life, with a twist of its own.

The Queen’s Gambit and Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays The Artful Dodger as an adult. He’s now a surgeon but he can’t quite get rid of his taste for crime, so he lurches from high-stakes heists to life-saving surgery. Landscapers star David Thewlis plays Fagin in the series, which is set in 1850s Australia and features Aussie comedian, actor and writer Tim Minchin.

Here's everything you need to know about The Artful Dodger series coming to Disney Plus…

There’s no release date for the eight-part series of The Artful Dodger on Disney Plus. We hope it might premiere before the end of 2023 but we’ll let you know when a worldwide air date is announced.

The Artful Dodger plot

Set in Australia in 1850s, we catch up with The Artful Dodger who is now a successful surgeon. However, he can’t quite shake off his roots and still has a predilection for crime. That means he juggles his day job with high-octane robberies in a series which has been described as ‘a rock n' roll tale with an Aussie connection.’

The Artful Dodger cast — Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays The Artful Dodger.

Now playing a grown-up version of the notorious pickpocket The Artful Dodger, Thomas Brodie-Sangster first won our hearts as Sam in the Christmas classic Love Actually. He’s since starred in The Maze Runner movies as well as the hugely popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. He played Malcolm McLaren in Pistol, the series about The Sex Pistols, and Rafe Sadler in the BBC period drama Wolf Hall.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren in Pistol (at the back). (Image credit: Disney)

David Thewlis as Fagin

David Thewlis is playing Fagin, a London criminal who turns homeless boys into pickpockets. He’s best known for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter movies. He also stars in Enola Holmes 2, The Sandman, Landscapers and Justice League.

Fagin is played by David Thewlis. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Artful Dodger?

Australian singer/song writer Maia Mitchell, who also starred in the Teen Beach movies, is playing Lady Belle Fox. Upright’s Tim Minchin, Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding), Susie Porter, Kym Gyngell, Damien Garvey, Jessica De Gouw, Andrea Demetriades, Luke Carroll and Huw Higginson are also starring.

Is there a trailer for The Artful Dodger?

No not yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll post it on here as soon as it drops.

Who else has played The Artful Dodger on screen?

Probably the most famous portrayal of The Artful Dodger was by the late Jack Wild in the hit 1968 movie Oliver! Chirpy cockney Jack shone while singing songs such as Consider Yourself, Be Back Soon and I'd Do Anything! The role won 16-year-old Jack an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In the classic 1948 David Lean movie adaptation Oliver Twist, The Artful Dodger was played by Anthony Newley, and in the 2007 BBC1 drama (with Tom Hardy as Bill Sikes) Dodger was played by Adam Arnold.