How to watch The Artful Dodger online: release date and time

Thomas Brodie-Sangster takes centre-stage in The Artful Dodger, taking on the titular role of former pickpocket Jack Hawkins. All eight episodes of the new Oliver Twist spinoff are available to watch on US streaming service Hulu from Wednesday, November 29.

UK fans will have to wait until January 17, 2024 to watch the show - but Americans abroad can watch The Artful Dodger now with a VPN.

Jack has supposedly moved on from his murky past of pickpocketing people in the streets and alleys of London and nowadays calls Australia home, where he is making a new life for himself as a (relatively) respectable surgeon.

But, despite this career change, Hawkins can't help but be lured in by card games, forever looking at ways to make an extra buck.

With romance in the air in the shape of Maia Mitchell's Lady Belle, all seems to be going well for Jack. Of course, his streak of good luck doesn't last, and when he's cheated out of a fortune at cards, Hawkins is forced to consider returning to his old ways... or risk losing one of his hands.

To add further to his troubles, Jack's world is rocked by the arrival of his old, forever dodgy mentor, Fagin (David Thewlis). Sounds good, eh? Read on and we'll show you how to watch The Artful Dodger online from anywhere.

How to watch The Artful Dodger online in the US

All eight episodes of The Artful Dodger are available on Hulu right now. You can subscribe to Hulu on its own, or, if you have an eye for a bargain, you can snag the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, for just $14.99 a month (with ads). Traveling outside the US? You can access Hulu from anywhere with a VPN. Details below...

How to watch The Artful Dodger online in Canada

All eight episodes of The Artful Dodger are available now for those in Canada, but you'll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to watch the new series.

You can choose between the basic, CA$7.99 Standard (With Ads) plan, and the top tier CA$14.99 Premium ad-free plan (which provides four simultaneous streams and offline downloads).

Disney Plus is stuffed full of great content including Star Wars spinoffs such as Ashoka.

How to watch The Artful Dodger in Australia

Disney Plus is the streaming home of The Artful Dodger in Australia, too. Much like the US and Canada, all eight episodes are available now.

A monthly subscription in Australia costs AU$13.99. But you can save money when you opt for the annual plan instead.

Again, if you're traveling outside of Australia, simply use a VPN to access your Aussie Disney Plus account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Artful Dodger in the UK

Unfortunately for UK audiences, there's a bit of a wait for The Artful Dodger.

Those eager to see Thomas Brodie-Sangster's take on this iconic character will have to wait until the series lands on Disney Plus on Wednesday 17 January, 2024.

