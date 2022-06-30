Kaos: cast, plot and everything we know

Kaos is a new series coming to Netflix which promises to show us a very different side to the Greek gods which we're so familiar with.

The Netflix series is the latest from writer and actor Charlie Covell, who most recently wrote the critically acclaimed black comedy-drama The End of the F***ing World.

This intriguing, eight-episode epic promises to introduce us to the world of Greek mythology that's been brought right up to date for the modern world. The cast was announced on June 29, and with stars like Hugh Grant on board, it definitely seems like Kaos will be one to watch!

Here's everything we know about Kaos so far...

Netflix has not yet announced when Kaos will hit our screens just yet.

Who's in the Kaos cast?

Kaos has an absolutely stacked cast. Chief among them is British icon Hugh Grant who leads the cast as the King of the Gods, Zeus.

According to the cast announcement, Grant's version of Zeus is "desperately insecure and vengeful". After discovering a wrinkle on his forehead, the King of the Gods is set onto a paranoid path as he's convinced his fall from grace is finally coming.

Covell said: "I believe I'm still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus — this was my dream. He's leading a stupendous cast of actors and we're extremely honored to have them all on board. I can't wait for filming to begin."

NEWS: Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) will play vengeful god Zeus in KAOS – a contemporary take on Greek mythology from TEOTFW writer Charlie Covell. pic.twitter.com/brI0Lm8nlCJune 29, 2022 See more

David Thewlis (Landscapers) is on board as Zeus's brother, Hades, who is losing his own control over the underworld as a number of wandering souls are growing restless waiting to be processed.

Janet McTeer (Ozark) will play Hera, Queen of the Gods, who will be forced into action as her power over her husband continues to wane as his neuroses sets in.

Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) will feature as Zeus' rebellious son Dionysus, who's said to be on course for a cosmic collision with his own father.

Avatar: The Way of Water star Cliff Curtis is also on hand as Poseidon. The God of Sea, Storms, Earthquakes and Horses, Poseidon is ignoring Earth's calls for change and is instead concerned more with his superyacht and finding the next party spot.

The gods' inaction isn't going to go unchallenged, though, as there are four mortals who are all connected to the battle against Zeus in some way. Riddy (played by Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Canues (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) might come from very different walks of life, but any of them might be destined to bring Zeus down.

Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) is also set to appear in a cameo role. Stanley Townsend (The Current War) and Rakie Ayola (The Pact) have also been announced, but their roles in are still undisclosed.

Kaos plot

Although Kaos was first announced back in 2020, we haven't learned too much about it in the meantime.

The Netflix listing for Kaos (opens in new tab) explains the show is a "genre-bending series [that] puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld."

Deadline's (opens in new tab)cast announcement elaborated a little bit more on the show. Per their report, Kaos is: "billed as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld."

"Nothing is sacred in Covell's bold reinvention of Greek myths (thick tracksuits not togas), except the treachery and arrogance of a bunch of inconstant gods and their cosmic machinations".

Is there a trailer for Kaos?

Given we know that the show is set to enter production this summer and we've only just learned who's in the cast, it's unlikely we'll be seeing a trailer anytime soon.

As soon as one arrives, we'll update this guide.