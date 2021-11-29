'Jurassic World: Dominion': release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

'Jurassic World: Dominion' is the third instalment to the 'Jurassic World' franchise.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the upcoming third movie in the legendary Jurassic World trilogy — and the sixth Jurassic Park film in total!

This epic film will excitingly see Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum reunite for the first time together since the original blockbuster went out in 1993.

.Jurassic World star Chris Pratt revealed on The Ellen Show that: “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. I know that, like, all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how [Avengers] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

Producer Frank Marshall told Collider that “It’s the start of a new era,” for Jurassic World: Dominion. Talking about the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the ferocious genetically- modified dinosaurs released into the world, he said, “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Here’s everything we know about Jurassic World: Dominion…

'Jurassic World' stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will be returning for the upcoming film. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to arrive in cinemas on June 10, 2022.

'Jurassic World: Dominion' cast

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will again star in the upcoming film, where they will also be joined by the original stars of the Jurassic Park films, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum [who reunite together for the first time since the original]. They will be reprising their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

There’s also a magnificent international cast starring in the film, including Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and BD Wong.

The original cast from the 'Jurassic Park' films will be reprising their roles. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What will happen in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’?

The specific plot is being kept under wraps at the moment, but we know that it will be a continuation of the ending of the previous film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where we saw the fierce dinosaurs be released into the world, forcing humans and dinosaurs to co-exist. So, we can presume that it will be about humans dealing and adjusting to the dinosaur species roaming around the land.

Is there a trailer?

Although it is not a specific trailer for the film, Universal Pictures released a clip of dinosaurs roaming around the earth 65 million years ago as a prologue to the film.