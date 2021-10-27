Is 'Jurassic Park' on Netflix? — How to watch 'Jurassic Park' anywhere in the world

Jurassic Park's velociraptors are still just as terrifying as they were nearly 30 years ago now.

So, is Jurassic Park on Netflix? Where can you stream the epic dinosaur adventure film? Well, read below to find out!

Earning over a billion dollars at the box office, the 1993 film is probably one of the most well-loved and popular sci-fi adventure films to have ever been made. I mean, who doesn’t love dinosaur films?

Directed by the iconic Steven Spielberg, the film focuses on John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) who opens a theme park on Isla Nublar filled with cloned dinosaurs. What could possibly go wrong?

When the island’s security system is deactivated by the park's lead programmer, Dennis Nedry to try and steal dinosaur embryos for one of Hammond's rivals, the dinosaurs break out of their enclosures and begin wreaking havoc all over the island.

The rest of the film then follows Hammond, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with Hammond's grandkids, Lex and Tim Murphy (Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello), and the rest of the surviving staff as they try to escape the park with their lives.

You may be wondering is Jurassic Park on Netflix? And if it’s not, where can I watch it?! We have the answers to your questions!

Is 'Jurassic Park' on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Jurassic Park is not available on Netflix in either the US or the UK at the time of writing.

Where to stream 'Jurassic Park' in the US

Right now, Jurassic Park is available to stream on HBO and HBO Max, alongside a whole host of amazing TV shows and movies.

An HBO Max subscription costs $9.99 a month for an ad-supported, limited package or $14.99 for the full ad-free package.

If you don't have access to HBO Max or don't want to pick up another streaming service, check out some of the other ways you can currently stream Jurassic Park below:

Where to stream 'Jurassic Park' in the UK

UK viewers are able to stream Jurassic Park on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema pass which costs £9.99 a month. You can also find it on Sky Go if you’re a Sky TV customer.

It’s also accessible on Virgin TV Go which is available to Virgin TV customers, where you can get many TV bundles and packages.

Can I buy 'Jurassic Park'?

Of course, there is always the option to buy the film. In both the UK and the US you can buy Jurassic Park on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play Store, YouTube and the Microsoft Store.

You can also buy the Jurassic Park DVD or Blu-Ray if you would prefer to own a physical copy.